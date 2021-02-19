Women graphic novelists bring their experiences, diversity to empower young readers

Illustrator Michelle Mee Nutter had just finished art school when she read a manuscript for the graphic novel “Allergic” about a young girl who discovers that allergies might prevent her from adopting a “furry or feathered” pet. An agent had given it to her at a conference, and after reading it on a plane ride from Los Angeles to Boston, Nutter knew it would be the first graphic novel she would ink.

From the start, she visualized a biracial family for the story. It seemed only natural because she grew up in a biracial family with her brother, both Korean adoptees from different families, in “very white” Plymouth, Mass.

As she drew the character lineup, Nutter imagined a mother with Indian roots and a Japanese-American father. Their daughter, Maggie, is a very determined and dynamic 10-year-old coming to terms with her own differences and learning to accept them.

“I was very fortunate to have complete creative freedom with the characters and the design,” Nutter said in a phone call from her Boston studio/bedroom. “The only thing that was described to me was the setting, and everything else was in my hands. There was a lot of responsibility with that and I was nervous, but I was grateful.”

That license to write and draw from personal experience — in what has been a largely male-dominated format — will be the focus of lively discussion when Nutter joins fellow graphic novelists and artists Gale Galligan, Maria Scrivan, Molly Knox Ostertag and Shannon Wright in the free virtual panel “Drawing the Line: Girls in Graphic Novels,” presented online by the Charles M. Schulz Museum next Thursday, Feb. 25.

“We’re finally getting to a place where the narrative revolves around us,” said Wright, a Virginia-based artist who illustrated the graphic novel “Twins” about identical sisters, Maureen and Francine, navigating a new school. “We’re getting books where young girls are on the cover. And they’re not just on the cover for the sake of being on the cover and you never see them again. No, this is their story. We’re seeing girls in multidimensional settings. Girls are saving themselves and they’re problem-solving themselves.”

For Galligan, who lives in Pleasantville, New York, her journey as an artist has come full circle: She grew up reading Anne M. Martin’s “The Baby-Sitters Club” novels as a kid. Now, after taking over from Raina Telgemeier, she’s creating graphic novel adaptations of the series. A “voracious” childhood reader, Galligan will never forget discovering the character Claudia Kishi. “I still remember the moment I realized Claudia was Asian American,” she said in an email. “I had to flip back and reread the passage describing her — it took a moment to really click, because this was the first time I’d encountered a character like me in fiction.”

Connecticut cartoonist (“Half-Full”) and graphic novelist Maria Scrivan originally based her “Nat Enough” series on her “childhood self.” But as she works through each book and is now embarking on her fourth in the series, she finds recurring themes of self-doubt and gaining confidence often apply to her adult self as well.

“I think that self-doubt is built into being an artist and it helps make us better,” she said. “I’ve gotten to the point that I know those feelings will always be there, but I ask them to go sit down. And I’ll just keep going, because I know it’s built in to help me learn more and grow as an artist and make myself better. But it can get in your way if you let it.”

In the first book, Nat is having a tough time at school when the muse in the mirror tells her “You’re a bigger bully to yourself than any of those people!” In the second book, “Forget Me Nat,” the theme of self-discovery continues.

“I really got this feeling through the whole thing that no matter what happens, who our friends are and who our crushes are, the most important relationship we have is with ourselves,” Scrivan said.

As graphic novels evolve, at some point the conversation may move beyond panels about “Girls in Graphic Novels” to transcend gender.

“The thought of being a female never entered my mind. All I ever wanted to be was a cartoonist,” said Scrivan, who read the comics page from start to finish every morning while growing up. Her favorites were “Peanuts” and “Garfield.” On the same page at the time were female cartoonists Cathy Guisewite (“Cathy”) and Lynn Johnston (“For Better or Worse”).

“I don’t think of myself as a female cartoonist,” she said. “I just think of myself as a cartoonist. Luckily, I never let it be an obstacle. I never let that enter the equation. But I’m definitely grateful that there are more women voices than ever, and I hope it inspires more girls to tell their stories as well, because we need all of those voices.”

The idea of “creating stories that empower young girls today” is a subject Galligan is still working through. For her, it raises questions such as, “How do we ensure that we’re including all girls in that statement? Does talking about this make boys feel like they can’t read books about girl protagonists, or give the idea that ‘boy books’ are simply ‘normal?’”

Looking ahead, Galligan said, “We need stories for and about people of all marginalizations, but I also want us to be able to discuss those stories without ‘othering’ ourselves in the process. I don’t want the stories themselves to get lost. And, you know, I want adults to be just as comfortable handing ‘empowering girl books’ to the boys in their lives without a second thought. We can only do so much with empowering girl stories if we aren’t willing to break down the rest of the walls we put up around gender.”

For girls who dream of creating their own graphic novels one day, she offered this advice: “That one day could be today. Everyone has their own special voice, and I can’t wait to hear yours.”

Scrivan always reminds young artists to never be afraid to experiment. “Try different things. Don’t worry about failing. Don’t even worry about sharing the work. Just draw for the love of it. Draw for yourself. Draw for fun. And all that energy, when you put love and fun into your work, other people feel that, too.”

They’re not alone, Wright added: “I would say, to any girl looking to make her own graphic novel — you have a community of women and girls who are there to support you, and that makes all the difference.”

Above all else, Nutter wants young artists to always remember it’s their story: “Pay attention to the things that you care about deeply and take note of that. And don’t let anybody sway you into, ‘Oh, you should draw this way’ or ‘You should write about this.’ Write about what you love and what you hold dear, and the characters and the place will follow.”