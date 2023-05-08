Yes, Nick Cannon has 11 kids with 6 women. He also makes $100 million a year

Let's just talk about the kids first. Because that's what everyone knows about Nick Cannon — he has a lot of kids. He's fathered 12 — five of whom are less than 1 year old — with six women.

This was never his plan. He comes from a big family and always imagined he'd create the same for himself, but he's not trying to establish a clan or lead a cult. His problem, he says, is that he's a hopeless romantic — the butterflies, the first kiss, the ego boost. And when the dopamine rush subsides, he wants another hit.

Also, he says, he's a people-pleaser. So during the pandemic, when a number of his lovers began to express anxiety about their biological clocks, he obliged. "A lot of them are in the same age group," he says. "And I just wanted to give them what they desired. I kept saying, 'I can handle it.'"

That's how he ended up with a nursery in his office building — a neon-lit room with tumbling mats, a ball pit and toy instruments. Today, his 6-month-old daughter, Onyx, is the only one of his children using the space. It's 6 p.m. on a Monday, and Cannon is running late. He has yet to return to his Burbank headquarters after dropping off his 6-year-old son, Golden, at Mandarin class. So Onyx is alone in the play space with her nanny, who notices me waiting and invites me to take off my shoes and join them. We watch the baby bounce in her jumper, cooing at her when she presses buttons or shakes a rattle.

At 6:45 p.m., Cannon arrives, cuddles Onyx and then leads me into his office. It's the most sober area at Ncredible Productions, where the chalkboard walls are covered in scribbles and employees have access to a candy bar, game room and a pingpong table. In Cannon's private domain, immense black-and-white photographs of him marching in Black Lives Matter protests hang above the desk. Steel letters spelling out "Zen" — the name of his 5-month-old son who died from brain cancer last year — rest against a windowsill.

So no matter what people think, Cannon, 42, knows the cost of parenthood. Emotionally and, well, financially.

A few months ago, Cannon rebutted a tabloid report that he pays $3 million per year in child support. In fact, he responded, the figure was actually much higher.

"That's not a lot of money," he says now, swiveling his chair.

It's not?

"When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year."

You're currently making $100 million a year?

"Yeah," he says, laughing. "Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot."

Here are all of the things Nick Cannon does: He hosts two seasons a year of the Fox competition series "The Masked Singer," for which he says he's paid more than $20 million. He hosts "Wild 'N Out," the freestyle comedy show he created in 2005, which starts filming its 21st season for VH1 next month. There's a Live Nation "Wild 'N Out" arena tour too, plus themed sports bars in San Diego and Miami that he owns.

He's currently in Dublin shooting 12 episodes of Fox's guess-the-lyrics game show "Beat Shazam" — a fill-in gig that came up suddenly after the show's usual host, Cannon's old mentor Jamie Foxx, was hospitalized in April with an undisclosed illness. Meanwhile, E! is airing the first season of "Celebrity Prank Wars," Cannon and longtime friend Kevin Hart's own version of "Punk'd." He recently shot "Counsel Culture" for Amazon Freevee, an all-male version of "The View" where Cannon leads five fellow "councilmen" through discussions on hot-button issues such as toxic masculinity. It will premiere in the fall, along with BET's "Future Superstar Tour," a filmed version of the recently wrapped live tour where Cannon showcases up-and-coming talent. And he just co-starred in a movie opposite Alec Baldwin, "Hollywood Heist," but that doesn't have a release date yet.

Every weekday morning, he hosts "The Daily Cannon," a three-hour live radio show that started in April for Amazon's AMP app. He and Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, also have their own podcast that aims to bridge gaps between different cultures — "#2HateorNot2Hate."

More than a half-dozen musicians are signed to Cannon's own imprint at Ncredible, and one of the company's acts — the teen boy band Pop Money — has a deal with Republic Records. He's part owner of the Hollywood Hills restaurant Yamashiro, and has an Ncredible-branded gym on the premises. He is trying to complete a master's degree in child psychology and a PhD in divinity.

Oh, and he's putting the finishing touches on a romance novel — his second, in fact — based on his personal life; he describes it as "an urban 'Fifty Shades of Grey.'"