When: 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29, 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 30, 3 p.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 1

You’d expect to see youngsters in the audience at a performance of Disney’s musical version of “Beauty and the Beast.” But in the new local production of the show by A Theater for Children, you’ll also see young people onstage.

Headed by Bridget Palmer, the company puts on shows featuring performers ages 8 to 18, most often at the Steele Lane Community Center in Santa Rosa. “Beauty and the Beast” opens there Sept. 22.

“(A Theater for Children) is a volunteer-run organization with minimal overhead costs. Our focus is on accessibility. We’re passionate about how theater arts build character and competency, and we don’t want finances to stand in the way,” Palmer explained.

“So it’s free to be in our shows, and we keep ticket prices as low as we can. We just need to cover our costs,” she continued. “This model enables young people to perform who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity, and it builds community because parents and other adults help out for the sake of the kids.”

The theater’s repertoire includes Disney Jr. versions of musicals based on Disney animated films, condensed and adapted for young performers.

The “Beauty and the Beast” production is helmed by one of A Theater for Children’s busiest directors, Charlie Bird.

“I really love working with kids in production after production because I get to see their growth as actors and as people,” she said.

Bird also has worked in various capacities on Disney Jr. versions of “Moana” and “Lion King” at A Theater for Children, as well as several other shows.

“This is a way of having that young energy in my life,“ she said. “I am a teacher. I teach music.”

Playing the role of The Beast is 17-year-old Sparrow Sambini, a sophomore at Santa Rosa High School.

“My last show was ‘Moana.’ It’s a great opportunity for doing theater for live audiences,” Sambini said. “Charlie is a great director and she’s also my music teacher.”

And it’s good experience for young performers, she added. “I’ve done so many shows that stage fright doesn’t really happen.”

Ava Zalamea, 12, a seventh grader at Rincon Valley Middle School, plays Belle. A singing student since age 7, she has also appeared in A Theater for Children productions of “Moana Jr.” and “Lion King Jr.”

She talked about how she felt as she approached the role of Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” and if she sounds mature for her age, just remember she’s already an experienced performer.

“At first, I was a little skeptical, but it actually ended up being really fun playing someone as joyful as Belle,” Zalamea said. “One of my biggest motivations is that I love to inspire young kids. I was one of them once.”

A large cast of young performers is sure to bring out an audience of parents, grandparents, siblings, family and friends. But the reach of A Theater for Children goes beyond that.

“A lot of people come out that don’t know anyone in the show,” Bird said. “We’ve had some big audiences, and we’re having sold-out shows.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.