Zach Bryan arrested after interfering with traffic stop in Oklahoma

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan was arrested and briefly jailed in rural Oklahoma on Thursday, a few days after he reached a career milestone by landing both the No. 1 album and single for the first time.

Bryan, 27, was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma, and charged with obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which made the arrest. On social media, Bryan said he was released later the same day. A mug shot of the singer, apparently taken at the Craig County Sheriff’s Office, where he was jailed, began circulating on social media shortly thereafter, although on Friday it was not available on the sheriff’s website.

According to a probable cause affidavit released by authorities, a highway patrol officer had pulled over a speeding driver on a road through Vinita, and then observed a black Ram pickup truck pull alongside it. This second driver — Bryan — stepped outside, asked what was taking so long, and ignored the officer’s admonition that he return to his vehicle or risk going to jail.

“I’ll go to jail, let’s do it,” Bryan said, according to the document.

In a post late Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bryan apologized and said: “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment.”

Later, in a series of videos posted on Instagram Stories, Bryan — who grew up in nearby Oologah, Oklahoma — gave an account of the incident that largely matched that of the police report. The driver of the first vehicle, he said, was his security guard, and the two of them were on a journey to Boston to see a football game. Bryan acknowledged being disrespectful to the officer, including interrupting him while he spoke.

According to the affidavit, Bryan was “clearly aggravated and argumentative,” and the singer asked to be released from his handcuffs, saying: “If you don’t, this is going to be a mistake, sir. I promise.”

On Instagram, Bryan added: “It was ridiculous, it was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been, and it was my mistake.”

A spokesperson for Bryan did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Bryan, whose work is variously classified as country, rock or Americana folk, drew acclaim for a series of self-released albums before putting out “American Heartbreak” last year on Warner Records, a major label. Last month he released his latest LP, “Zach Bryan,” which contains a hit duet with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything.”