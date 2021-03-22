‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ review: Twice as long, more punishing — and yes, better

Even before Superman rises from a watery grave, eyes aflame and chest bared, the resurrection metaphors pretty much write themselves in "Zack Snyder's Justice League." By "Zack Snyder's Justice League," of course, I don't mean the director-disavowed mess that was released under his name four years ago, but rather the director-approved mess that will soon be whooshing, blasting and mostly meandering its way into an HBO Max queue near you.

Clocking in at a jaw-dropping, enervating four hours, this maximalist undertaking is a bid for redemption in an industry that rarely bestows second chances. Or second comings, to judge by the near-messianic fervor that has swirled around the long-anticipated "Snyder cut," which will surely be greeted in some quarters as the reconstituted "Heaven's Gate" of superhero epics. O come, all ye DC Comics faithful, the logic goes, and watch as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and other franchise stars join forces to save the world (again!) and redeem a filmmaker's long-stifled vision in the bargain.

This may in fact be something to see, or at least sample. It's rare, after all, for personal ambition to run afoul of Hollywood's superhero-industrial complex. Witness the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a smooth-running assembly line in which every last joke, twist and explosion feel pre-chewed for easy digestion. Its DC Comics rivals have felt erratic by comparison: Despite pleasurable outliers like Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" and James Wan's irresistibly goofy "Aquaman," the enterprise has proceeded in clunky fits and starts, in thrall to a house style light on wit and heavy on gloom. As evidenced by his dour "Man of Steel" and the even more leaden "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Snyder has been the chief architect of that grimly self-serious aesthetic.

The disappointing critical and commercial reception to "Batman v Superman" was enough to make Warner Bros. think twice about keeping Snyder at the helm of "Justice League." During production in 2017, the studio turned the film over to Joss Whedon, a practiced crowd-pleaser who had already delivered two successful superhero mash-ups in the "Avengers" series; Snyder, who had been hit hard by personal tragedy, stepped away from the picture.

When the heavily reshot, two-hour "Justice League" was released later that year — with Snyder billed as director and Whedon receiving a writing credit alongside original screenwriter Chris Terrio — Snyder loyalists rejected it and others weren't much more enthused. In the time that followed, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut emerged as the ultimate fan rallying cry. (Whedon has subsequently faced multiple accusations of workplace harassment, including on the set of "Justice League.")

In retrospect, it looks like a perfect storm of Hollywood mismanagement — an ill-fated collision of blockbuster auteurism, studio interference and an impassioned, often abusive fan base that has long hailed Snyder as some kind of cinematic visionary. While I've been skeptical of that notion at least since the days of "300" and "Watchmen," I can see its theoretical appeal to moviegoers of a genre persuasion. Snyder is a pulp enthusiast, a meticulous stylist, a skilled orchestrator of violence and a devoted connoisseur of the human midriff. His may be a stunted, self-indulgent vision, but that's arguably better than no vision at all. It would be satisfying, in a way, to be able to extol the four-hour "Justice League" as a tour de force, consigning Whedon's version to the pop-cultural trash heap and offering Snyder and his admirers the vindication they've long desired.

But not so fast. (Here I am describing the movie, which unfolds over six leisurely chapters and subjects one sequence after another to a rigorous application of slow-mo.) Having sat through this new "Justice League" in its 242-minute entirety, I can note that the two films represent utterly antithetical approaches to a project that might have benefited from a third, middle-ground option. Forced to choose between the two, the Snyder cut is probably the one I respect more, which doesn't mean it's the one I prefer: The two-hour "Justice League" was, for all its baggage, a watchable exercise in damage control, with welcome moments of levity that cut through the murky torpor of Snyder's storytelling. True, it butchered its convoluted mythology and left crucial material on the cutting-room floor — to which I can only say that by the end of the Snyder cut, I sort of wanted to kiss the cutting-room floor.

But before that end — which includes a very different slam-bang finale and a dreary epilogue teasing upcoming DC agenda items — there are fleeting pleasures and unlikely sources of fascination. Most of the same plot points and personalities are in place, though with immediate differences in tone, duration and rhythm. (And visuals: Every shot, gleamingly photographed by Fabian Wagner, is framed not in widescreen but in the boxier 1.33 aspect ratio.) Moments retained from the theatrical version seem to play out in double time, padded with equally attenuated new material: At the beginning, you get what feels like an eternity of Lois Lane (a still-wasted Amy Adams) staring mournfully into space.