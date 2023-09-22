Zendaya shuts down Tom Holland engagement rumors: 'That's how I would drop the news? What?'

No, Zendaya and Tom Holland are not headed down the aisle yet. Just ask the "Euphoria" star.

The Emmy-winning actor shut down speculation that she and boyfriend Holland had gotten engaged after a recent Instagram selfie showing off a black Golden State Warriors hat and a pearl ring on her right hand sent social media fans into a frenzy. She said in a since-expired Instagram story that the rumors had her feeling like, "I can't post anything, you guys."

"I posted it for my hat. Not for the ring on my right finger, you guys" she said and laughed in the video that recirculated on X and Instagram. "Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the news? What?"

Doubling down on the non-engagement, Zendaya shared the uncropped selfie to her Instagram story. "Let me just put the full body back so y'all can relax lmao," she captioned a since-expired Instagram picture. Eagle-eyed Zendaya and Holland fans noticed that the hat selfie was not the first time the "Dune" star was spotted wearing the pearl accessory.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars, both 27, were first spotted kissing in public in July 2021. Since then, the couple — known as "Tomdaya" — have been seen at red carpet events, basketball games and most recently, Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour.

Before dispelling engagement rumors this week, Zendaya slammed social media fans last year for spreading a fake Instagram post made to look like a pregnancy announcement.

"See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," she said on her real Instagram. "Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly."

Zendaya told Elle in August why she prefers to keep her relationship with the "Uncharted" star private — save for the occasional Instagram post.

"I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," she said. "But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."