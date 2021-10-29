Subscribe

La Prensa’s pick of Latino scary flicks for your Halloween weekend

JOSEPH TREVINO
LA PRENSA SONOMA
October 29, 2021, 2:14PM
For decades, most movies coming out of Latin America, especially Mexico, have been about violent cartels or comedies. But little has come out from the horror genre, despite being one of the most popular categories (back in the days of video and DVD rentals, shop owners could tell you how Latinos would often rent several scary movies for their weekend parties).

The film industries from Mexico and Spain have been powerhouses of scary flicks almost since their inceptions. Producers and actors like Paul Naschy are cult favorites all over the world and Guillermo del Toro is now one of Hollywood’s top filmmakers.

But Del Toro and Naschy are far from being the only auteurs who made it big in the horror genre. Spain’s Jaume Balagueró has had big success since the late 1990s and Mexico’s Carlos Enrique Taboada, who directed some real gems during the 1960s and 1970s is a favorite of Quentin Tarantino.

Though commercial Mexican cinema was and is extremely popular with the masses (up until the late 1980s Mexico churned out an average of 150 movies), the country has mainly exported flicks aimed more at international art houses than mainstream moviegoers. For the longest time most of these popular horror movies, especially the ones from Mexico, were mostly confined to viewers in their native lands or with Latino immigrants in the United States.

But now, with the advent of streaming, social media and the ease of buying DVD’s online, access to them is far easier. We have grouped a collection of little-known movies outside of their native countries.

But that makes them even more attractive. These are not watered-down products intended for a select group of viewers, but full-scale scary movies that are perfect for Halloween night. Just beware. Some of them are so bad they are good. Others promise nightmares. and a few are oldies but goodies that will haunt you for quite some time.

You have been warned.

Darker than Night

A scene from “Darker than night” (Más negro que la noche), the 1975 film from Mexican horror master, Carlos Enrique Taboada. From left to right: Lucía Méndez, Claudia Islas, Helena Rojo and Susana Dosamantres. Looking at them, with her back turned is Cuban actress Alicia Palacios. Photo courtesy of CONACINE.
Más negro que la noche, 1975 - Gather four of the most beautiful young actresses of the 1970s, a large, spooky old mansion from Mexico’s colonial days, a mysterious black cat, a vengeful ghost and throw into the mix loads of gothic ambience right in the middle of a modern, teeming Mexico City and you have in Darker than Night (Más negro que la noche) one of the best Latino horror movies of all times.

Directed by Mexico’s undisputed horror master, Carlos Enrique Taboada (Guillermo del Toro and many others cite him as an influence), Darker than Night has a grade-A cast of female stars in Lucía Méndez (she would later become a mega-icon in telenovelas, gaining worldwide popularity), Claudia Islas, Susana Dosamantes and Helena Rojo. All of them would later become movie stars in their own right. In fact, the movie was in many ways groundbreaking in Mexico, casting an all-female lead in an uber-macho world.

The movie begins as Ofelia (played by Claudia Islas) inherits an old mansion from Aunt Susana. But there is a caveat — she must take care of “Becker,” the aunt’s beloved and pampered black cat who is “darker than night.” Ofelia is happy to see of Becker as she moves into the house. Her three mini-skirted and very modern girlfriends (played by Méndez, Dosamantes and Rojo) also move in with her, but are not too happy about the cat.

Trouble starts when Becker is found dead of mysterious causes. That’s when full tilt horror begins, as the ghost of Aunt Susana starts to terrorize the young women. the movie is available on DVD or you can see it in English here.

A terrible remake was made in 2014. Don’t bother.

Demon Hunter

Movie poster of Demon Hunter (Cazador de Demonios), the 1983 werewolf film. Photo: Courtesy of Cinematográfica Intercontinental.
Cazador de demonios, 1983 .- Set in the rural parts of the Northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, Demon Hunter or Cazador de demonios is an 1980s gem that despite its title, is a cool werewolf movie.

Directed by director Gilberto de Anda, the movie boasts superstars like Andres García, but the actor who truly shines is Rafael Sánchez Navarro, the London-trained thespian who plays Jose Luis, a rural doctor who investigates a series of gruesome murders believed to be the work of a bear

But Father Martin (played by veteran actor Tito Junco) believes it has something to do with the death of a local warlock who may have come back to life as a “Nahuatl” (a shapeshifter or werewolf). Despite the low budget special effects, Demon Hunter (which is available in DVD versions or can be seen on Youtube in an English version) somehow manages to be scary.

Appearances by Roxana Chavez, as the wife of Jose Luis and Jorge Russek, who plays a seasoned Western hunter, help make the movie a tasty yet scary snack.

Evil Eye

Italian marque poster of Evil Eye or Malocchio in Italy. The movie was directed by Mario Siciliano and starred Jorge Rivero and many European stars, including Richard Conte, Anthony Steffen, Pilar Velázquez Daniela Giordano and Maria Pia Giancaro. Photo courtesy of Emaus Films.
Más allá del exorcismo, 1974.- This may not be the scariest movie on this list, but it certainly is one of the better-looking ones. It is a true, international film co-produced by Mexican, Italian and Spanish producers, with actors from Mexico and Europe.

Peter Crane Jorge River, listens to his friend Robert Luis La Torre, in a scene from Evil Eye. Photo courtesy of Emaus Films.
Evil Eye stars Mexican super-hunk Jorge Rivero (he may be the greatest antithesis of the short, ugly, overweight, sombrero-wearing south of the border stereotype), who plays Peter Crane, a young, rich, world-weary American playboy served by a British butler in Rome. Yes, a tanned Mexican in the 1970s playing a sort of Yankee Dorian Gray living La Dolce Vita in the Eternal City.

One of Mexico’s most famous and beloved stars of Mexican Cinema, Jorge Rivero, stars in Evil Eye.
Crane is telepathically forced to commit murders by a satanic cult. A bad flick with a cool attitude, Evil Eye is filled with decadent dialogue, licentious parties, incredibly beautiful men and women and gratuitous eye candy with a muscled Rivero, nonchalantly exposing his amazing physique while frolicking almost jaded along drop-dead gorgeous B-movie starlets.

The movie also includes many European stars like Richard Conte, Anthony Steffen, Pilar Velázquez Daniela Giordano and Maria Pia Giancaro. Eva Vanicek, Lone Fleming and Eduardo Fajardo also make appearances.

At times, Evil Eye, with its plots, conspiracies and suspicions doesn’t seem to make sense but, who cares? The movie intoxicates you into the ride.

Some may deride Evil Eye as eurotrash, as one of the many Exorcist rip offs from the early 1970s, but veteran director Mario Siciliano managed to deftly mix horror with the Italian Giallo genre, marvelously combining some real scary scenes with the hallucinating, freewheeling 1970s. When asked if Rome during the Seventies was so debauched, Rivero says, “absolutely, it was that wild.”

Verónica

A scene from Verónica, a movie now showing on Neflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Verónica, 2017- If you haven’t seen Verónica, you should.

This Spanish movie is supposedly based on real, police reports events from Madrid. It is directed by Paco Plaza, who has proven he is a real master of horror, having written and directed previously movies like the REC flicks.

Verónica is set in the working-class area of Vallecas, in the Spanish capital of Madrid. A group of three teenage schoolgirls go down a basement and play with a Ouija board. As with possession and ghost stories involving a Ouija, things go wrong, very wrong.

“Verónica” (played by newcomer Sandra Escacena) and her family, which include her little brother and her working mother, start being attacked by vengeful spirits.

It’s an old tale, but Plaza knows how to scare you and seems to have a gusto for it. If you like high-voltage scares, this one is for you.

Now showing on Netflix.

Terror Vacation

Marque poster of Vacaciones del Terror. Courtesy of Grupo Galindo.
Vacaciones del Terror and Vacaciones del Terror 2 (Terror Vacation), 1988, 1991 - We all know the term “Scream Queen.” But if there is a “Scream King” in Mexican cinema, it has to be Pedro Fernández.

In the late 1980s Fernández starred in at least five horror films. Terror Vacation and Terror Vacation II (Vacaciones del Terror) had to be the two most popular.

The first movie was directed by René Cardona III and was released in 1988, starring Fernández, who by then had transitioned from a child movie star into a teen idol. The film also stars Julio Alemán, Nuria Bages and Gabriela Hassel. But it was Fernández with his earthy boyish good looks who he stole the movie as the wet-behind-the ears “Julio,” a wannabe student of the occult who battles a ferocious possessed doll.

In the 1991 sequel (directed by Pedro Galindo III), Fernández reprises his role as Julio, now as a more experienced demon hunter. This time he is joined by Mayra, played by Tatiana, who then was at the top of her teen career as a pop star. The possessed doll returns, giving power to a grotesque demon hellbent on invading a movie studio.

As expected, the special effects now show their age, but both films are quite scary and very, very fun to watch.

Cronos

A scene from Guillermo Del Toro’s first film, Cronos. Photo courtesy of CNCAIMC.
Cronos (1992). This was the movie that established Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro as one of the most innovative and creative directors today. It was his first film and he managed to knock it out of the park.

Cronos starts off with a 14th century Spanish alchemist who devises a small machine made out of gold that looks like a beetle. The contraption unfolds its claws and sting its user, injecting an unknown substance that gives the user eternal life.

Argentine actor Federico Luppi is the aging antiques dealer that finds the beetle, while Ron Perlman, in a reversal of stereotypical roles, becomes the henchman American in Mexico who does the muscle work for an evil American industrialist who wants the mysterious beetle to further his own life.

Cronos may be Del Toro’s most honest movie, full of his trademark creative monsters, haunting beauty, drawing from his old school Catholic beliefs and blood-soaked imagery (which he seemingly has abandoned since joining the Hollywood elite) that is so common in his native Mexican state of Jalisco. This is a must watch film.

REC

Manuela Velasco as “Angela” in REC, a horror movie that can terrify your Halloween night. Photo courtesy of Castelao Producciones.
REC movies- While movies like Cronos have a subtle form of horror, REC is the total opposite. It is in your face, pulse-pounding zombie horror that feels like a bone-crushing sucker punch to the jaw and makes other walking dead flicks look tame in comparison.

The 2007 REC would become a runaway hit in many countries outside of the U.S. Hollywood even did its own remake in Quarantine.

Directed in “found footage” style by the filmmaking Spanish duo of Jaume Balaguero and Paco Plaza (Plaza would later go on to direct other movies like Verónica), REC starts off slow, as a couple of TV graveyard shift journalists (headed by the likable Manuela Velasco as “Angela Vidal”) follow a crew of Barcelona firefighters as they answer a routine call.

A terrifying scene from REC. Don’t watch it alone. Photo courtesy of Castelao Producciones.
The crew ends up in an apartment, where an older woman is having some sort of trouble. Once there, the woman attacks the crew. Mysteriously, local authorities board-up and quarantine the entire apartment complex, citing some sort of very contagious and dangerous virus (sound familiar?)

From there, the film spirals into a no-holds-barred, hellish juggernaut, as the fire crew and journalists with nowhere to run or hide try to evade the quick, unrelenting zombies in the dark, claustrophobic apartment complex that turns more gruesome by the minute.

One of the good things about the REC movies (it was followed by at least three sequels) is that by the second movie, an explanation is given as to why the zombies emerge, something that The Walking Dead series has not managed to do in 11 seasons. This is a true, edge of your seat classic.

The Rules of Ruin

A pair of horrific hands threaten “Minerva” (played by Yunuen Pardo) in a terrifying scene from The Rules of Ruin. The film was directed by filmmaker Victor Osuna. Photo Credit: Anima Corvus.
The Rules of Ruin, 2019- Mexico has a long tradition of churning out horror movies. Lately a group of new filmmakers have released good movies and some very interesting projects.

Victor Osuna, from Guadalajara, directed The Rules of Ruin, a film which draws an intense influence from the literature of H.P. Lovecraft. The film depicts the case of “Minerva,” (played by Yunuen Pardo), a mother who is hired to translate an ancient, mysterious book but inadvertently summons a malevolent being from the Lovecraftian universe.

Osuna, who is one of latest horror directors to come out of Mexico, has been hailed as one of the talents to watch from Latin America. The Rules of Ruin has garnered acclaim from critics and moviegoers alike and was shown in many festivals in the U.S. and Europe and is now available on Prime Time in English.

Joseph Treviño is the editor of La Prensa Sonoma. He is also the author of the horror novel, The Wolftress, published by Rogue Paperbacks.

