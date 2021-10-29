La Prensa’s pick of Latino scary flicks for your Halloween weekend

For decades, most movies coming out of Latin America, especially Mexico, have been about violent cartels or comedies. But little has come out from the horror genre, despite being one of the most popular categories (back in the days of video and DVD rentals, shop owners could tell you how Latinos would often rent several scary movies for their weekend parties).

The film industries from Mexico and Spain have been powerhouses of scary flicks almost since their inceptions. Producers and actors like Paul Naschy are cult favorites all over the world and Guillermo del Toro is now one of Hollywood’s top filmmakers.

But Del Toro and Naschy are far from being the only auteurs who made it big in the horror genre. Spain’s Jaume Balagueró has had big success since the late 1990s and Mexico’s Carlos Enrique Taboada, who directed some real gems during the 1960s and 1970s is a favorite of Quentin Tarantino.

Though commercial Mexican cinema was and is extremely popular with the masses (up until the late 1980s Mexico churned out an average of 150 movies), the country has mainly exported flicks aimed more at international art houses than mainstream moviegoers. For the longest time most of these popular horror movies, especially the ones from Mexico, were mostly confined to viewers in their native lands or with Latino immigrants in the United States.

But now, with the advent of streaming, social media and the ease of buying DVD’s online, access to them is far easier. We have grouped a collection of little-known movies outside of their native countries.

But that makes them even more attractive. These are not watered-down products intended for a select group of viewers, but full-scale scary movies that are perfect for Halloween night. Just beware. Some of them are so bad they are good. Others promise nightmares. and a few are oldies but goodies that will haunt you for quite some time.

You have been warned.

Darker than Night

A scene from “Darker than night” (Más negro que la noche), the 1975 film from Mexican horror master, Carlos Enrique Taboada. From left to right: Lucía Méndez, Claudia Islas, Helena Rojo and Susana Dosamantres. Looking at them, with her back turned is Cuban actress Alicia Palacios. Photo courtesy of CONACINE.

Más negro que la noche, 1975 - Gather four of the most beautiful young actresses of the 1970s, a large, spooky old mansion from Mexico’s colonial days, a mysterious black cat, a vengeful ghost and throw into the mix loads of gothic ambience right in the middle of a modern, teeming Mexico City and you have in Darker than Night (Más negro que la noche) one of the best Latino horror movies of all times.

Directed by Mexico’s undisputed horror master, Carlos Enrique Taboada (Guillermo del Toro and many others cite him as an influence), Darker than Night has a grade-A cast of female stars in Lucía Méndez (she would later become a mega-icon in telenovelas, gaining worldwide popularity), Claudia Islas, Susana Dosamantes and Helena Rojo. All of them would later become movie stars in their own right. In fact, the movie was in many ways groundbreaking in Mexico, casting an all-female lead in an uber-macho world.

The movie begins as Ofelia (played by Claudia Islas) inherits an old mansion from Aunt Susana. But there is a caveat — she must take care of “Becker,” the aunt’s beloved and pampered black cat who is “darker than night.” Ofelia is happy to see of Becker as she moves into the house. Her three mini-skirted and very modern girlfriends (played by Méndez, Dosamantes and Rojo) also move in with her, but are not too happy about the cat.

Trouble starts when Becker is found dead of mysterious causes. That’s when full tilt horror begins, as the ghost of Aunt Susana starts to terrorize the young women. the movie is available on DVD or you can see it in English here.

A terrible remake was made in 2014. Don’t bother.

Demon Hunter

Movie poster of Demon Hunter (Cazador de Demonios), the 1983 werewolf film. Photo: Courtesy of Cinematográfica Intercontinental.

Cazador de demonios, 1983 .- Set in the rural parts of the Northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, Demon Hunter or Cazador de demonios is an 1980s gem that despite its title, is a cool werewolf movie.

Directed by director Gilberto de Anda, the movie boasts superstars like Andres García, but the actor who truly shines is Rafael Sánchez Navarro, the London-trained thespian who plays Jose Luis, a rural doctor who investigates a series of gruesome murders believed to be the work of a bear

But Father Martin (played by veteran actor Tito Junco) believes it has something to do with the death of a local warlock who may have come back to life as a “Nahuatl” (a shapeshifter or werewolf). Despite the low budget special effects, Demon Hunter (which is available in DVD versions or can be seen on Youtube in an English version) somehow manages to be scary.