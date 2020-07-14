Coin shortage changes bank, retail practices in North Bay

“A penny for your thoughts” may be harder to come by in the North Bay since the COVID-19 crisis has taken hold of about every aspect of our lives.

Changing consumer habits is creating a coin shortage, altering the way Federal Reserve allocating the money to banks. Over the last month, the U.S. Mint — which makes coins — has been forced to ramp up the supply of change for the Fed to distribute.

As banks work to augment their supplies of coin, retailers in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties are either asking for more from their customers or not even opting to accept it to avoid making change.

The national trend has even affected how Susan Joseph’s grandson gets his allowances.

The cashiering manager for the Palace Market at Point Reyes receives much less in its allocation from Wells Fargo Bank, so all employees are bringing in their own supplies. Wells Fargo’s Santa Rosa branch did not respond to an inquiry.

“I even brought in a jar I usually roll up for my grandson. Thank goodness I didn’t go ahead and deposit that,” Joseph said. Now, he just gets an electronic deposit into his account.

In the last two weeks, the grocer’s bank has provided eight rolls of quarters for its weekly disbursement.

“We’ll use that in a day or two,” she said.

Joseph has noticed most grocery customers are using credit and debit cards, thus keeping cash and coin out of circulation to a greater degree.

“Definitely, they don’t want to touch it with COVID-19,” she said.

In Napa, Osprey Seafood Co. Retail Manager Adam Gibney said his store has discouraged his patrons from using cash and coin. A small sign urges them to pay electronically.

“We pretty much stopped taking cash,” he said. “No one wants to touch it anyway.”

“Marin County has advised us not to take cash,” said Cheryl Poop, who owns Sausalito By the Bay Books.

For a while, Poop was operating without cash and coin in the register and just recently started to.

“It’s funny. People are programmed into using cash for $5 purchases. But for anything about $10 (or more), they don’t seem to have problem using their cards at all.”

The consumer trend has changed the style of purchases. Instead of purchasing one book a week like they used to, Poop has found many buyers are picking up two to five at a time because they’ve scaled down their visits to monthly.

“People seem happy to browse around. We’re not necessarily generating a lot of income, but we’re generating a lot of goodwill, I like to say,” she said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell explained to U.S. lawmakers in June that business closures on a national scale have stymied the flow of coins through the economy. That’s why the Mint was asked to increase the supply.

In response, the Fed told banks it would have to ration its supply on June 11 because of “a temporary coin shortage,” according to Exchange Bank. The Fed noted it would try to provide these local financial institutions with the volume of coin in various denominations based on what they’ve historically used and the Mint’s production levels.

Like others, Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa has made concessions due to any lack thereof. These temporary operating policies include informing their overall client base of the shortage and suggesting merchants order less. Bank officials are also advising these business customers to urge their customers to pay electronically. They are also increasing the bank’s supplies by “recycling” coin, meaning reusing the change deposited by their customers rather than shipping it out.

Still, there’s only so much bankers can do.

“Short of encouraging kids at home to empty their piggy banks out and bring their coins into the bank, there is really a limited role that banks can play trying to increase the circulation of coins,” Western Bankers Association spokeswoman Beth Mills said. (This) is strictly the discretion of the Federal Reserve.“

The coin shortage may amount to be a sign of things to come or a temporary pause in circulation.

“So many transactions use credit and debit cards,” Summit State Bank President and CEO Brian Reed said. “I think it’s forcing a shift into electronic transactions that was already occurring.”

Even wealth managers may attest to that in their personal method of operations at home.

Double Eagle Financial Wealth Manager Sharon Root said her husband and business partner, Chuck, has stopped using quarters at parking garages because he is working remotely like so many others.

“The coin shortage has nothing to do with the economy. It’s that people are afraid of spreading the coronavirus with cash and coin,” Root said. “Everyone is trying to figure how to keep people safer.”

With its wide circles it travels in, cash is considered dirty money. Cash is made of both paper and fabric, making it hard to nail down how long the coronavirus lives on its surface. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention had not researched the length of time on that material.

Coin is made with metals, but not in a form one would think. Pennies are primarily made of zinc and come copper plated, while nickels and dimes consist of a composite labeled “cupro.” Quarters are molded with a mix of copper and nickel.

According to a report in May by the CDC, scientists have found the coronavirus has remained on surfaces for up to four hours on copper. The nation’s health agency has since retreated to more uncertainty surrounding this finding.

Nonetheless, that change rattling around in your pocket or purse isn’t expected to go away permanently any time soon — no matter if it buys nothing, like the penny.

Could the penny become obsolete?

“As long as we do our taxes, that will never happen,” Root said.

Staff writer Susan Wood covers banking, finance, law, production and cannabis. She can be reached at 530-545-8662.