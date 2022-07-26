20 years in the making: Feds agree to way Sonoma County vineyards can operate in endangered salamander habitat

Sonoma County wine and farming trade groups and federal wildlife regulators on Tuesday announced they have inked an agreement that would allow vineyard activities if there were approved plans in place to create and protect habitat for the endangered California tiger salamander.

This safe-harbor agreement is said to be intended to help bring clarity for some local property owners since the a large swath of Sonoma and two dozen other California counties were declared critical habitat for the amphibian two decades ago. That declaration led to years of battles between construction and farming groups over what could be done in that area and how.

The new deal is between Sonoma Alliance for Vineyards and Environment, North Bay Water District, Sonoma County Farm Bureau and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

“This groundbreaking agreement among both private landowners and government agencies assures that we can protect this endangered tiger salamander while also assuring that grape growers and vineyard managers can continue to farm in areas where salamander habitat may exist,” said Mike Mulas of the North Bay Water District in the announcement.

Here’s how it is set up to work: Landowners that enroll in the program and create or protect salamander habitat will have assurances from the wildlife service that vineyard activities covered in the agreement can continue without requiring additional Endangered Species Act-related permits. Participating landowners would implement best-management practices, or BMPs, that provide a net conservation benefit to the species while protecting the economic values derived from vineyard operations.

To participate, landowners within the habitat footprint for salamander would contact the farm bureau to enroll the property. The organization then would work with the landowner to compile information about the land: a map, current management, and the management needs of the species and habitat. After approval, the landowner will do the new conservation actions or continue existing practices, reporting annually to the farm bureau.

“This Safe Harbor Agreement is a perfect example of how conservation practices should be handled among key stakeholders, including private landowners, government agencies and the agricultural community,” said Katie Jackson, second-generation proprietor and senior vice president of corporate social responsibility at Jackson Family Wines, based in Santa Rosa. “We are proud to collaborate and work together to develop programs that benefit all of us who care about protecting our shared resources and the long-term viability of grape growing in our region.”

A top local official from the wildlife service pointed to the importance of public-private partnerships in conservation.

“The agreement strikes a great balance between conservation and the needs of the local wine industry,” said Michael Fris, field supervisor for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office. “We’re looking forward to supporting landowners as they develop breeding ponds for the salamanders, implement best management practices and improve habitat.”