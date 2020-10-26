24 professionals named for North Bay Nonprofit Leadership Awards in 2020
Recognizing the people and groups helping others in challenging times, the North Bay Business Journal has announced the winners of this year’s Nonprofit Leadership Awards.
Those recipients are:
Walt Basinger, “super volunteer,” Redwood Empire Food Bank
Alberto Botello director of Camp Geneva Nunez, California Human Development
Omar Carrera, CEO, Canal Alliance
Che Casul, CEO, The Center for Social & Environmental Stewardship
Donna Cates, board president, Becoming Independent
Duskie Estes, executive director, Farm to Pantry
Paul Fordham, deputy executive director, Homeward Bound of Marin
Greg Friedman, board member, The Marine Mammal Center
Barbara Grasseschi, Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County
Tallia Hart, CEO, Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce
Maureen Highland, executive director, Petaluma Educational Foundation
Blanca Huijon, executive director, Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center
Ron Karp, executive director, Food for Thought
Ryan Klobas, CEO, Napa County Farm Bureau
Peg Maddocks, executive director, NapaLearns
Anita Maldonado, CEO, Social Advocates for Youth
Len Marabella, CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa
Stephen Meacham, Marketing Committee chair and board member, Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation
Karissa Moreno, Executive Director, Northern California Center for Well-Being
Suzie Randall, Interim Executive Director, Okizu
Mike Smylie, Executive Director, Gilead House
Bob Sonnenberg, CEO, Earle Baum Center of the Blind
Lise Tarner, Director, Past President, Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley
Kathleen Woodcock, Director of Community Resources, Fund Development,Marin Center for Independent Living
The honorees will be profiled in a December issue of the North Bay Business Journal.
The award is underwritten by Bank of Marin, and InterWest Insurance is a sponsor.
