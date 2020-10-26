24 professionals named for North Bay Nonprofit Leadership Awards in 2020

Recognizing the people and groups helping others in challenging times, the North Bay Business Journal has announced the winners of this year’s Nonprofit Leadership Awards.

Those recipients are:

Walt Basinger, “super volunteer,” Redwood Empire Food Bank

Alberto Botello director of Camp Geneva Nunez, California Human Development

Omar Carrera, CEO, Canal Alliance

Che Casul, CEO, The Center for Social & Environmental Stewardship

Donna Cates, board president, Becoming Independent

Duskie Estes, executive director, Farm to Pantry

Paul Fordham, deputy executive director, Homeward Bound of Marin

Greg Friedman, board member, The Marine Mammal Center

Barbara Grasseschi, Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County

Tallia Hart, CEO, Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce

Maureen Highland, executive director, Petaluma Educational Foundation

Blanca Huijon, executive director, Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center

Ron Karp, executive director, Food for Thought

Ryan Klobas, CEO, Napa County Farm Bureau

Peg Maddocks, executive director, NapaLearns

Anita Maldonado, CEO, Social Advocates for Youth

Len Marabella, CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Stephen Meacham, Marketing Committee chair and board member, Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation

Karissa Moreno, Executive Director, Northern California Center for Well-Being

Suzie Randall, Interim Executive Director, Okizu

Mike Smylie, Executive Director, Gilead House

Bob Sonnenberg, CEO, Earle Baum Center of the Blind

Lise Tarner, Director, Past President, Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley

Kathleen Woodcock, Director of Community Resources, Fund Development,Marin Center for Independent Living

The honorees will be profiled in a December issue of the North Bay Business Journal.

The award is underwritten by Bank of Marin, and InterWest Insurance is a sponsor.