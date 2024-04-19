The $67.6 billion U.S. natural food movement may seem new to some. But for producers such as Amy’s Kitchen and a slew of other North Bay-based food companies, it’s a longtime way of life that delivers many returns — financially, environmentally and socially.

That’s what drove the Naturally North Bay annual event held Wednesday night that included awards for three-star industry performers. The 200 people in attendance included a “who’s who” list of major players of the local natural food movement.

The festive crowd descended on Amy’s new, 120,000-square-foot Petaluma headquarters at Kentucky Street and Western Avenue, which comes with a rich history of its own.

“This is huge as a founding member,” Amy’s President Paul Schiefer said, adding the natural food celebration marked the company’s first in its new location. The organic food producer, founded in 1988 by Andy and Rachel Berliner, used to be located at Corporate Circle in Petaluma.

“We wanted to be downtown, a part of the community,” he said during a tour of the building.

The building once housed Carithers department store that Petaluma business owner Mose Goldman constructed in 1941 for the chain, Petaluma Historical Society research librarian Terry Park said.

“The last time I was in this building, it was a furniture store,” Exchange Bank Vice President of Commercial Relationship Banking Stacey Powers said, reminiscing about her childhood.

Powers presided over the awards part of the event which took place on the grand steps of the front atrium where she introduced best food newcomer — Smȧri Ȧsmundsson, CEO of Bygg Foods’ Norse Code, food and beverage firm in Petaluma.

“I wanted to create something not like anything else on the market,” Ȧsmundsson told the group. The Sonoma County food developer later explained he was referring to tasty protein powders.

The other two awards captured the ongoing spirit and commitment to food and agriculture in the movement and industry — and in some cases, a return home to these values.

Albert Straus, celebrating his own 30-year milestone for his family creamery, introduced Hannah Stefenoni, who received the People + Community award.

“She’s an example of the next generation in the farming community,” Straus told the crowd, highlighting a budding agriculture star who learned about her trade, then returned to “try to make a difference” and apply innovative practices.

Stefenoni grew up on a Petaluma dairy (Chiapetta), then attended college at Oklahoma State and Washington State. In 2020, she returned to her hometown to work at Clover Sonoma, another Naturally North Bay founding member.

“When I left, it was hard for me, but I wanted to go and learn how to help the dairies,” Stefenoni said. She’s now the dairy and sustainability manager at Clover.

In another return-to-home-roots award, attorney John Mackie of Carle, Mackie, Power and Ross of Santa Rosa bestowed the Planet award to Alvarado Street Bakery Director of Compliance and Quality Michelle Zimmerman for her eco-friendly work at the Petaluma firm.

Zimmerman pointed to her time making pot pies for Amy’s as her early opportunity to get her feet wet in the food industry, so to speak.

“I remember going home with gravy in my shoes,” she said.

As the decades have gone by, the national organic food movement has grown exponentially. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, sales have increased $7 billion year over year. Ten states dominate the field — with California leading the way, representing 32% of the market.

Naturally North Bay will host a leadership roundtable at 7:30 a.m. April 26 featuring Philippe Bouissou, CEO of Blue Dots Partners, who is also a TEDx speaker, author and venture capitalist.

