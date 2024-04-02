Former Odette Estate winemaker Jeff Owens started his own wine brand with his wife, Valerie Angelo Owens, last fall.

Owens, known for a long career with the Plumpjack Group, released the Angelo Owens Wines’ inaugural vintage out of Napa with his wife on March 26, her birthday.

The boutique wine brand launched in 2021 is releasing the Owens’ 2021 Napa Valley Cabernet, 2021 Mt. Veeder cabernet sauvignon and 2023 sauvignon blanc.