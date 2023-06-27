Antinori acquires Napa’s Stag’s Leap Cellars

After having held a minority stake for many years, Italian wine producer Marchesi Antinori has acquired Napa’s Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars from Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, according to a June 25 report from The Beverage Journal.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of June, according to the Connecticut-based publication. Wine Spectator first announced the deal on May 6. The purchase price was not disclosed to either outlet. The sale includes the winery, brand, inventory and nearly 300 acres of Napa vines, according to Wine Spectator.

Washington-based Ste. Michelle in 2007 bought 85% of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars from founder Warren Winiarski, with Antinori having purchased the remaining 15%, according to the two publications. Antinori also has its own estate in the Napa Valley.

Antinori CEO and chief winemaker Renzo Cotarella told Wine Spectator that given the history with Stag’s Leap, the deal was a no-brainer.

“There are many synergies,” Cotarella told Wine Spectator. “First of all, we know Stag's Leap. Second, we know the history of Stag's Leap and its importance in Napa Valley. And now it becomes a family-owned winery again.”

Ste. Michelle is owned by private equity firm Sycamore Partners. In 2021, Sycamore purchased St. Michelle from tobacco giant Altria in a deal worth $1.2 billion, as the Business Journal reported at the time.

Stag's Leap will also gain fruit from Antinori Napa Valley winery, which has about 500 acres in Napa, according to Wine Spectator.