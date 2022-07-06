Are widespread layoffs coming? How the pandemic has changed employers' recession strategy

WASHINGTON — With the economy slowing, the post-pandemic surge is over for Wisconsin restaurant owner Patrick DePula and his four pizza and pasta places.

Last year he sold some 50 orders of his popular Father's Day special — a fat tomahawk rib-eye steak with all the trimmings. This year: only seven. And sales overall at three of his restaurants are down about 10% from a year ago.

"I'm pretty sure there's a recession coming," said DePula, 49, who has already begun preparing for tough economic times. Expansion plans are on ice. He reduced operating hours at his downtown Madison outlet. Value meals are featured on the menu.

But there's one recession strategy he isn't even considering this time. He has no plans to lay off any of his 180 workers — not after all he went through trying to hire, recall and hold on to them during the last two years.

Employers like DePula face an unusual dilemma as the U.S. economy appears headed toward recession. Given how tight the labor market remains after millions of Americans exited the workforce during the COVID-19 crisis and many never returned, do they dare let go of the workers they've fought so hard to attract — especially if a recession turns out to be relatively mild, as many economists expect?

For DePula, the answer is no. In fact he's thinking about beefing up employee benefits to attract more workers and keep the ones he has.

"We'll just have even smaller margins to keep quality people employed," he says.

Nationwide, as inflation erodes profits and many companies have stockpiles of unsold goods, what usually follows is a cutback in staffing.

It's a tried-and-true recipe for companies wanting to boost short-term profits and keep shareholders happy during a downturn. Businesses often seized such moments to reorganize and get leaner, figuring they could turn to temp agencies and contract workers if they got in a jam.

But current conditions suggest things could be different this time.

By some measures, the labor market has never been tighter, with more job vacancies than ever and still nearly two openings for every unemployed worker. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6% in May.

COVID-19 and its accompanying lockdowns triggered massive layoffs. Although many of the cuts were meant to be temporary, a lot of good workers didn't return to the same employers or even to work at all. Millions stayed home because of health concerns, retired earlier than planned, or quit jobs as they sought better pay and more desirable working conditions.

Even as businesses have bumped up wages, workers have been slow to reenter the job market, some relying on federal stimulus and enhanced unemployment checks to keep them going. Employers today still complain about people "ghosting" them by not showing up for interviews or starting jobs only to disappear after a few days.

To be sure, if there is a recession, layoffs will increase. No employer can promise never to let go of workers, even in places like Madison, where the jobless rate was a barely perceptible 2.2% in May.

And as the Federal Reserve continues its rate-hike campaign to fight inflation, companies in interest-sensitive sectors already have announced layoffs, including Redfin, Compass, JPMorgan Chase and First Guaranty Mortgage.

Still, layoffs remain at historically low levels, and the lessons learned during the pandemic could prove significant in how fast and aggressively employers cut jobs.

"I do think the pandemic and its aftermath has focused employers on having a sustained relationship with people who know the business and can keep them going," said Erica Groshen, the former Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner who's now affiliated with Cornell University and the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

She said more employers may opt for temporary work furloughs, rather than the permanent layoffs that have been more common since the 1980s.

At the very least, said Harry Holzer, a labor expert at Georgetown University, "They might be slower to bring down the ax."

Early last month Woodland Hills-based Silgan Containers said it planned to make temporary layoffs this summer at its Riverbank plant in the Modesto area. The facility, which makes cans for the food industry and employs 164 people, had produced nonstop earlier in the pandemic to meet heavy demand, but is now sitting on a large stockpile of containers, said Kevin Waid, the plant's chief union steward.

Temporary layoffs aren't unusual for Silgan in Riverbank, but Waid, a nine-year veteran at the plant, said he had never heard managers stress so much how they didn't want to lose employees during the furlough.

"The whole COVID thing made it new," he said, noting that despite some hefty pay increases, turnover has been rampant during the pandemic. Seniority, he said, is now measured in weeks and days, not years.