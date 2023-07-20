Avelo Airlines is set to resume its Palm Springs flights out of Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport starting Nov. 3, both parties have announced.

It was expected Avelo would restart those flights later in the year, after the Southern California desert resort’s scorching-hot summer is over, Airport Manager Jon Stout said last month. At the time, he said Burbank-based Avelo was pleased with the passenger numbers from when service began Nov. 11, 2022, until it ceased June 19.

In addition, Avelo’s current booking window for the other three markets it serves from Sonoma County has been extended through Jan. 8, 2024, the airline said in its July 13 press release. Those markets are Burbank, Las Vegas and Redmond Municipal Airport in central Oregon, the latter of which began service June 23.

The fact Avelo’s current booking schedule includes the Oregon flights suggests the market may be performing well, Stout said.

“They haven't determined for sure if it's going to be a seasonal route or not. They said it may start that way, but they'll watch the bookings,” Stout said. “It may stay year-round. We're trying to keep it that way.”

Meanwhile, for the first half of the year, the Sonoma County airport’s three commercial carriers — Alaska Airlines, Avelo Airlines and American Airlines — have collectively flown 295,318 passengers, up 5.1% from a year earlier, according to the figures. For comparison, at the same time of the year in 2021 and 2020, the airport had flown 139,667 passengers and 106,878 passengers, respectively.

Month-over-month, total passenger traffic so far this year has been mostly on an upward trajectory. In January, the Sonoma County airport flew 37,129 passengers, ticking up in February to 40,136 passengers. In March, the total passenger count increased to 49,632, then rose in April to 56,615. In May, the airport saw a slight drop, having flown 55,550 passengers. Last month, that number climbed to 56,256 passengers, according to the numbers.

Looking at the airlines’ June figures individually, Alaska Airlines, the regional airport’s largest commercial carrier — flew 37,928 passengers through Santa Rosa last month, up 17.9% from a year earlier. Its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 86%. Seattle-based Alaska flew 37,386 passengers through the airport in May.

Avelo in June flew 10,107 passengers through the regional airport, down 1% from a year earlier. Avelo’s load factor was 88%. In May, the air carrier flew 9,209 passengers through the airport.

And American Airlines flew 8,221 passengers through the Sonoma County airport last month, down 42.1% from the year prior. Its load factor was 90%. American in May flew 8,955 passengers through the facility.