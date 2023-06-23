The same day Avelo Airlines launched its twice-weekly nonstop flights between Sonoma County and central Oregon, comes news it will double its nonstop flights to Las Vegas this fall from two- to four times a week.

Beginning Sept. 7, Avelo will fly nonstop from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, the Burbank-based airline announced Friday.

The timing aligns with the September opening of Avelo’s new base at the Las Vegas airport, according to the release.

Las Vegas will be Avelo’s sixth U.S. base and second West Coast base since the budget carrier launched its first-ever flight on April 28, 2021, from the Sonoma County airport. The budget carrier now serves 44 destinations spanning 24 states.

Avelo on June 19 wrapped up its seasonal service to Palm Springs, and plans to bring the flights back later this year at a date still to be determined, Airport Manager Jon Stout told the Business Journal earlier this month.

“They were very happy with that service,” Stout said.

Avelo in May flew 9,209 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, up 0.4% from a year earlier. Avelo’s load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 90%. Avelo last month flew 10,887 passengers through the airport, the Business Journal first reported on June 15.

Avelo now flies nonstop from Santa Rosa to four markets: Central Oregon, Burbank, Las Vegas and Palm Springs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.