Avelo Airlines is set to end flights between Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and Pasco, Washington just over two weeks after the new route was introduced among several others serving destinations across the Pacific Northwest.

The route will be discontinued June 12, according to Avelo.

“After careful consideration, we have determined the aircraft being utilized on the route Avelo flies between Tri-Cities / Pasco and the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport can be better utilized on routes elsewhere in our system,” Avelo spokeswoman Madison Jones said in a statement. “Consequently, we are canceling this route.”

The move was first reported by the news site Apple Valley News Now, serving the Pasco region.

Affected customers have been notified and are being provided full refunds and credit for use on future Avelo travel, Jones said in the statement.

Avelo began twice-weekly service May 1 between the Sonoma County airport and Pasco, via the Tri-Cities Airport. The flights operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The airline opened base operations at the Sonoma County facility May 1, and was to launch the first of its four new flights that day to Pasco, but changed the destination one week before to Kalispell, Montana. It wasn’t clear at the time why that change was made and Avelo didn’t elaborate.

Avelo’s other recently added nonstop flights from Sonoma County, to Kalispell; Boise, Idaho; and Salem, Oregon, do not appear to be affected. Avelo’s other existing flights at the Santa Rosa facility are to Burbank, Las Vegas, Palm Springs and central Oregon.

“Some of this is a little bit of trial and error,” Avelo CEO Andrew Levy told the Business Journal in an April 30 interview ahead of the May 1 event at the Sonoma County airport. “We may have some adjustments along the way … We're not at all shy about changing things that aren't working because they do need to work economically. Each route has to work on its own.”

Houston-based Avelo is entering its fourth year of operations, having grown from a fleet of three airplanes serving 11 West Coast destinations, to 16 planes serving 52 destinations across 23 states and Puerto Rico.

It quickly became one of the top two carriers serving Sonoma County, seeking to compete with Alaska Airlines, long the regional airport’s dominant airline.

This story adds a statement from Avelo and earlier comment from Avelo CEO Andrew Levy. Check back for updates.