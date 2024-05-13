It is definitely not party time at Aimbrell Shanks’ Santa Clara rental company, PartyTime Machines. As at a great many Bay Area small businesses, inflation is not only driving expenses up, it is shrinking her market as consumers cut spending to cope with their own rising household costs.

“I am not optimistic,” said Shanks, who in 2015 bought PartyTime — which rents out machines that dispense popcorn, churros, ice cream, margaritas, slushees and other festive delicacies — after working there for a decade. Her raw material costs have gone up about 25% across the board, with some items like sugar for cotton candy machines 30% to 40% more expensive, she said.

These days, even those who patronize her business — couples getting married, families throwing parties, churches, companies and convention centers — often rent the bare minimum, she said. Regular patrons have reduced the number of machines they rent for their events. Some customers buy their own popcorn kernels and serving cups to use with the rented machines. On a job that in years past would have brought in $5,000, she may now only make $800, she said.

Shanks, who is also a small business development counselor, said she is far from alone among business owners struggling as rising costs afflict them along with potential customers.

“Labor continues to climb: that’s our biggest expense. You’re going to pay people more if the inflation rate is high — you’re going to have to keep doing that.” Joe Osborn, CEO of OMW in Novato

A new report from Bank of America shows that in the Bay Area, small business owners’ confidence in the economy has fallen from last year, with inflation the top concern. Polling firm Ipsos surveyed 1,288 small business owners across the U.S. for the bank March 4–28.

A little more than half (53%) of Bay Area small business owners said they expected the local economy to get better in the coming year, much lower than last spring’s two-thirds. Slightly under half (49%) of Bay Area owners said they expected the national economy to improve over the next year, but last spring, 57% expressed that view.

For Janae Nguyen, owner of Contempo Furniture in San Jose, the Bay Area’s housing crisis and inflation are quashing sales. Fewer people changing residences means lower demand for furnishings, she said. And while her costs have risen for everything from wholesale goods to business insurance, her potential customers are also faced with higher expenses for necessities. New furniture is often far down the list. But raising prices is not an option, she said.

“People are not going to purchase from you,” Nguyen said.

Still, nearly two-thirds (64%) of Bay Area owners said they expected their revenue to increase in the coming year. And businesspeople in this region expressed a substantially rosier view than their counterparts across the U.S. Nationally, only 42% of small business owners thought their local economies would get better, and only 33% believed the national economy would improve.

Nguyen counts herself optimistic — or at least hopeful. “Cross my fingers it’s going to get better this year,” she said.

Raul Anaya, president of business banking at Bank of America, believes some of the drop in confidence since last year among Bay Area small business owners results from issues affecting the technology industry, such as a slowdown in venture capital funding, the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, and layoffs by tech companies.

“Some of the large tech layoffs, sometimes that casts a certain kind of sentiment across the economy,” Anaya said.

The pandemic-era shift to remote and hybrid work likely plays an even bigger role in local small business owners’ concerns, said Abby Raisz, a senior research manager at the Bay Area Council, a nonprofit group that promotes business and economic development.

Hollowed-out downtowns, lower foot traffic in commercial zones, and less work supporting office workers undercut revenue for many small companies wrestling with inflation, Raisz said.

“We had this whole structure that was very sound,” Raisz said. “Everything’s tied together. That was disrupted. That’s left a lot of small businesses wondering whether it even makes sense to keep going.”

Despite the layoffs and an overall slowdown in venture capital funding, the Bay Area remains a tech powerhouse. The artificial intelligence industry is drawing billions in new investment, so it is not surprising that many Bay Area companies would express more optimism than their counterparts across the U.S., Raisz said.