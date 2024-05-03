Brenae Royal, already a trailblazer in an industry with few young Black women as viticulturists, now has taken her career to a higher level.

As of Monday, Royal became director of vineyard operations for St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, overseeing 577 planted acres in Napa Valley.

“I’m looking forward to building a strong team to gently care for the old vine cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc at Dollarhide and further enhance the younger blocks at all three estate locations,” Royal said in the news release.

For about nine years before, Royal had been manager of the noted 138-year-old Monte Rosso Vineyard in Sonoma Valley for E. & J. Gallo Winery, The Press Democrat reported. At age 24, she became the youngest overseer of that vineyard. Royal had started with the vintner in 2013 as an operations and viticulture intern then was encouraged to step into the larger role.

She is an advocate for encouraging more Black professionals in agriculture and winemaking, serving as a mentor for Wine Unify and the Roots Fund, according to the latest announcement.

Raised in the Central Valley, she pursued a career in farming, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture with a focus on crops, horticulture and land resource management from Chico State University. Her first job after college was at Gallo.

