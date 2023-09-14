Total cannabis tax revenue for the second quarter was a mixed bag in California, nudging up from the first three months of 2023 by 13% to $276.2 million, according to state figures.

Cannabis business operators caution that second-quarter revenue was 8.6% lower than a year before, or $302.3 million, the California Department of Tax and Finance reported Aug. 30. And that three-month period, with $361.8 million, was down 16.4% from the same point in 2021.

In line with this trend, excise and sales taxes, collected at point of sale, showed 2023’s second-quarter results were higher than in the first quarter but lower than at the mid-year point last year.

Sales taxes added up to $118.7 million, a little over $4 million more than 2023’s opening quarter. But then again, this year’s second quarter was about $7 million less than what the state gathered last year at this time.

Cannabis industry insiders point to a few factors at play.

“Traditionally, the second quarter always does better than the first,” Solful owner Eli Melrod said, pointing to one day in particular — 4/20.

The so-called national cannabis holiday is traced back to 1971 in which a handful of San Rafael High School students gathered at 4:20 p.m. by the campus statue of chemist Louis Pasteur to smoke weed.

These days, Melrod — who has seen success through the years from his mainstay flagship location in Sebastopol — said he’s noticed “a softening demand” lately. This includes at his newer store in Santa Rosa on Farmers Lane across from Montgomery Village.

“We’re just not seeing a lot of growth now. We need more access to municipalities,” he said, referring to the one-third of local governments allowing for cannabis sales and operation.

This is despite California voters opting to legalize the substance for adult recreational use in 2016. With that, a tax structure was created, raking in $5.2 billion since its inception in January 2018.

The industry has struggled in attempts to eliminate the illicit cannabis market that has thrived by remaining underground and undercutting legal cultivators in price. This challenge contributed to the glut of product in the market that was magnified by the lack of enough places to sell what’s available. The imbalance led to fears of a near collapse of the legal market when the wholesale price plummeted over the last few years.

The state has made changes, starting with the elimination of the cultivation tax to help growers. Tax collections have been at zero since the third quarter of 2022. In addition, the excise tax — set at a rate of 15% — has shifted from the distributor to retailer.

These changes create more up and down movement in accounting figures, as retailers adjust to the tax shift. Plus, second quarter figures reflect $3.9 million in excise tax credits claimed by retailers that had paid ahead on the previous tax structure.

“It could be the catastrophic decline of the last two years has plateaued, that the drop in the market is slowing,” said Tiffany Devitt, who serves as the California Cannabis Industry Association board president and works in government affairs at CannaCraft, a producer in Santa Rosa.

Devitt said her privately-held company is “soldiering on,” operating “lean and mean in this challenging environment” in the hopes of recovery.

“The turnaround in the industry will take time and with the tax policy changes,” she said.

