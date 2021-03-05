California city’s gas station ban ignites national debate on energy future

With Petaluma deciding March 1 to immediately ban the construction or relocation of new gas stations in its boundaries, the movement to cut off the carbon spigot is gaining traction.

The debate of whether to allow new stations to be built has involved a few North Bay cities, punctuating either a recent desire for local governments to meet a zero emissions goal, or in the case of Novato, throw out the red carpet in the interest of greenbacks.

Heather Hines is a Petaluma city planner. (courtesy of Petaluma city)

“We made the policy decision to work toward becoming carbon neutral by 2030,” city Planning Manager Heather Hines told the Business Journal. “We also acknowledge that Petaluma has a lot of gas stations.”

Petaluma’s ban will go into effect 30 days after passage.

The city has counted 16 stations for its more than 60,000 residents. For California’s 39.2 million people, 10,266 gas stations cover the state.

Map of the 16 gas stations in Petaluma (courtesy of Petaluma, Jan. 8, 2020)

“We figured out that every residential parcel is within a five-minute drive to at least one gas station. Many were within six (stations),” she said, emphasizing the new law will not apply to existing stations.

The move away from fossil fuels received applause from a clean energy advocacy group that’s monitoring progress toward EV technology.

Matt Krogh is the SAFE Cities campaign director for Stand.earth. (courtesy of Stand.earth)

“We don’t need any more gas stations,” Stand.earth’s SAFE Cities Campaign Director Matt Krogh told the Business Journal.

For the San Francisco-based environmental organization that’s an advocacy group tasked with moving toward clean technology, the debate over whether to support gas stations goes beyond what’s emitted into the air. Another problem lies in what lurks below. One issue is underground storage tanks contribute to about half of the 450,000 “brown fields” in the United States, according to Krogh.

“These underground storage tanks crack; they leak, and they’re a source of pollution like benzene. The brown fields are contaminated by something,” he said.

California underground storage tanks Active facilities: 13,656 Facilities inspected: 12,787 Active systems: 37,553 (36,021 petroleum, 1,532 hazardous material) Systems in compliance: 54% Systems red tagged 2011: 128 2012: 170 2013: 123 2014: 118 2015: 150 2016: 252 2017: 198 2018: 219 2019: 119 2020: 21 Source: State Water Resources Control Board. Notes: Latest reported inspection period is July 1, 2019–June 30, 2020, posted Nov. 1, 2020. System compliance means it has met a series of performance measures from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state agencies.

Krogh hopes the surge in electric bikes and scooters among people sheltering in place during the coronavirus outbreak will translate into a much broader embrace of trading in that gas guzzler for an electric vehicle.

“Maybe we’ll learn something from this awful pandemic year,” he said.

In California, about one out of 35 million vehicles sold and covering the roads are powered by electricity or hydrogen. The state Energy Commission anticipates 1.5 million in five years, with more than double that number by 2030.

Shift into EV technology

The U.S. Department of Energy has set a goal of placing 15 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. And in an unprecedented move, General Motors declared it wants to stop making gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the year California has pledged to go zero emissions.

Meanwhile, the number of American gas stations has declined from 250,000 tallied in 1976 to about half that by 2018, according to the Environmental Law Institute, based in Washington, D.C. Despite a decrease in the numbers, the United States has a long way to go to cut off its ties to fossil fuels. The country leads the world with having over twice the number of gas stations as Europe per capita.

“Certainly, our economy is always in transition. What we’re seeing is part of that transition. The fact is, our product is going to be in demand for decades to come,” Western States Petroleum Association spokesman Kevin Slagle said, referring to gasoline.

‘Textbook NIMBY’

James Allison is the spokesman for the California Fuels & Convenience Alliance. (courtesy of California Fuels & Convenience Alliance)

Representing 300 members who operate gas stations and convenience stores with fueling amenities, the California Fuels & Convenience Alliance based in Sacramento believes the state and the nation are decades away from electric vehicle dominance.

“We’re 14 years from the EV mandate,” alliance spokesman James Allison said, adding he thinks there remains a need for gas stations, despite the move away from refined fuel.

Calling the force behind banning stations as “textbook NIMBY” (not in my back yard), Allison shared a concern that a trend toward moving away from welcoming gas stations is an all-or-none attitude.

“Gas stations are becoming the antithesis, but in reality, they’re the best equipped to make advancements as fueling stations,” he said, referring to the possibility of these locations installing EV charging stations. “This is where gas stations will be a major player, no matter what the fuel (of choice) will be.”

Napa Valley city considering ban

Joining Petaluma, the city of American Canyon is considering its own restriction on new gas stations. On Feb. 2, the city council conducted a workshop to discuss whether to impose a moratorium on new fuel stations.

The proposal was prompted by last year’s application for a conditional use permit at the Circle K on Lombard Road.

Giving gas to the debate

The petroleum-friendly industry has an alliance with at least one Marin County town.

The city of Novato is considering allowing for a mega gas station that Costco wants to build on Vintage Way along U.S. Highway 101.

By a 5-2 vote, the Novato Planning Commission approved on Feb. 22 the project that encompasses 28 stalls and a canopy on a one-acre plot that ties into the warehouse store.

Much opposition was voiced during the four-hour meeting. Comments ranged from concern over underground storage tanks and calls for embracing EV technology. City residents called into the hearing with “shock,” “strong opposition” and anger the project seems “inappropriate.”

The matter will be heard by the Novato City Council on March 9 at 6 p.m.

Numerous calls for a response from city staff were unreturned.