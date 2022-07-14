California faces a high-risk summer as ultra-infectious COVID subvariants keep coming

LOS ANGELES — California’s summer is being complicated by a dizzying array of omicron subvariants that have emerged over the last several months.

The most dominant nationwide is BA.5, which officials say is not only highly contagious, but has increased the risk of coronavirus reinfection — perhaps just weeks after an earlier case.

According to federal estimates, BA.5 comprised 65% of the nation’s coronavirus cases over the weeklong period ending Saturday, an astonishing climb from a month ago, when it made up 17% of cases.

Among the impacts of the subvariant:

— Transmission levels have been consistently high across virtually all California counties.

— Los Angeles County is experiencing a renewed increase in cases, now up 14% week over week — ending a short period of relative stability following the Fourth of July that, in hindsight, likely was related to delays in reporting and reduced testing over the holiday.

— L.A. County has averaged about 5,900 coronavirus cases a day over the last week, its highest rate since early February. On a per capita basis, that’s 412 cases a week for every 100,000 residents. A rate of 100 or more is considered high.

— In L.A. County, the number of weekly coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes in the last month has doubled.

— The increase in coronavirus infections, particularly at workplaces, has experts concerned. The county is urging employers with three or more COVID cases in a two-week period to consider encouraging workers to perform their tasks remotely when feasible.

— Weekly deaths have doubled in the past month in L.A. County, which is reporting about 100 COVID-19 deaths a week.

So what does the rest of the summer look like? Here is a breakdown of what we know:

What can we expect?

It is hard to predict.

Clearly, California continues to see a wave of cases from the super-infectious family of omicron subvariants, namely BA.5.

Coronavirus-positive hospitalizations also are increasing, raising the possibility that facilities could again come under strain. That’s no certainty, however, as a drop or stabilization in infections likely would trigger the same among healthcare systems.

And while hospitalizations remain far lower than during previous waves, the trendlines are troubling.

As of Tuesday, 4,377 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized statewide, including 1,170 in L.A. County. Over the past month, those figures have swelled by 61% and 97%, respectively.

In L.A. County, roughly 60% of coronavirus-positive patients in hospitals are being seen for reasons unrelated to a COVID-19 illness. Still, officials say, they represent a potential burden on hospitals because of the additional resources needed to keep them from infecting others.

One projection issued by the state suggests that coronavirus-positive hospitalizations will continue to rise for the next two weeks before declining. If the model is right, the number of predicted hospitalizations at the peak will be “nothing like prior surges that we’ve seen,” California state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a briefing to the California Medical Assn. on Tuesday.

A big question is whether BA.5 will remain the dominant variant for a while. That prognosis could eventually stabilize the situation in California and, at some point, lead to a downturn in cases, said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-diseases expert at UC San Francisco.

A possible wrench in that scenario is the emergence of yet another omicron subvariant, BA.2.75, which has raised concerns in India. Scientists say it may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infections. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants.

In previous surges, dominant strains like delta and alpha stuck around for relatively long periods and weren’t swiftly displaced by their successors, meaning someone who was infected could enjoy a high degree of protection for perhaps several months.

That timeline has shortened considerably since omicron first stormed onto the scene late last year. Just since April, three different subvariants — BA.2, BA.2.12.1 and now BA.5 — have each been pegged as the dominant strain nationwide. This rapid succession means it’s possible for someone to get infected with an earlier edition of omicron and then get reinfected with a later version several weeks later.

“A lot of people who were recently infected can probably get the virus again, in three or four weeks, versus the old days, where they have a three-month window period” when reinfection is less likely, Chin-Hong said.

What about a new L.A. mask mandate?

Although hospitals in L.A. County are not overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, Ferrer has said reinstating a universal mask mandate should hospitalizations continue to rise is prudent.