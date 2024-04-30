Big rigs in California are getting cleaner. But can long-range targets for trucks be met?

California policymakers want to clean up the emissions spewed by the trucking industry — and they've passed mandates and established targets to get there.

The federal government recently followed up, creating its own set of national guidelines that are staggered by year and truck classification.

With California at the forefront, adoption is gaining ground among vehicles that travel around 200 miles or less per day — what's called the short-haul sector that includes delivery vans, buses, etc.

But can big rigs traveling longer distances eventually complete the transition to zero-emissions at the pace the mandates laid down by California and the federal government require? It's an open question.

"I think we're still in the first half of the first inning when it comes to truck electrification, but it's accelerating quickly," said Lawren Markle, director of media relations for GNA, a Santa Monica consulting firm owned by TRC Companies that specializes in clean transportation and energy.

But the American Trucking Associations, an industry trade group, says the rules are moving too fast.

"The margins in the trucking industry are very, very slim — like 2 to 3 percent — so it's a very competitive market as it is," said Jacqueline Gelb, the trucking associations' vice president of energy and environmental affairs. "So the fleet likely is not going to be able to wholly bear any type of increase in costs, and that will get passed on to the consumer."

The mandates

California instituted its Advanced Clean Fleets, or ACF, rule at the start of this year. Among its provisions, the rule requires large fleet operators of more than 50 vehicles or $50 million in revenue to adopt zero-emissions medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Operators of what's called "last-mile" delivery trucks and vans — that is, the final phase of moving a product from the back of truck to a customer's doorstep — must convert at least 10 percent of their fleets to zero-emissions by next year.

A 50% zero-emissions requirement is already in effect for local government fleets.

All fleets will have to ramp up to 100 percent zero-emissions, with deadlines ranging from 2035 to 2042 based on individual vehicle types.

Some trucking groups have filed lawsuits challenging the ACF rule, and the California Air Resources Board is seeking a waiver from the federal government to resolve the debate about whether the state can implement the rule. A decision on the waiver has yet to be issued, but many fleets are moving forward on the assumption the ACF will stay in place.

Last month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced its greenhouse gas emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles. Known as Phase 3, the limits on carbon dioxide emissions become increasingly stringent each year from 2027 to 2032.

Industry experts believe it will be difficult for diesel-only truck sales to meet the EPA's Phase 3 targets. Instead, manufacturers will likely need to sell a mix of low-emission technologies, which will likely increase prices of traditional diesel-powered vehicles.

What's working now

San Diego Gas & Electric recently hosted its annual EV Fleet Day expo that showed off clean trucks, vans, buses and big rigs as well as electric vehicle charging projects.

Representatives of BrightDrop, a subsidiary of General Motors specializing in delivery vehicles, took visitors on tour of its 2024 all-electric Zevo 600.

Stretching 24 feet, the vehicle boasts a combined highway and city range of 272 miles, which works well for the stops that drivers make each day for companies like FedEx or Amazon.

"At 272 (miles), it makes a driver feel good that he can go out, crank the air conditioning, crank the heat," said Christa Paterson, sales account executive at BrightDrop. "He's not going to run out a battery in the middle of the city or on some freeway."

When the delivery day is done, the vans can return to the company's depot, get charged overnight when electricity rates are at their lowest and then get back on the road for another day of work.

All-electric vehicles are significantly quieter than diesel-powered vans, and while Paterson said the retail price of the 272-mile BrightDrop comes to about $105,000, state and federal rebates and incentives knock the price down considerably. She estimated GM has sold about 2,000 thus far in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The day before the expo, Paterson said she met a FedEx driver who raved about the technology in his BrightDrop van. "He probably came out of a FedEx van that was 20 years old — you know, with no backup cameras," she said. "It's like getting an iPhone 15 over an iPhone 4."