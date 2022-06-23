Companies brace for impact of new forced labor law

WASHINGTON — A sweeping new law aimed at cracking down on Chinese forced labor could have significant — and unanticipated — ramifications for U.S. companies and consumers.

The law, which went into effect Tuesday, bars products from entering the United States if they have any links to Xinjiang, the far-western region where Chinese authorities have carried out an extensive crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

That could affect a wide range of products, including those using any raw materials from Xinjiang or with a connection to the type of Chinese labor and poverty alleviation programs the U.S. government has deemed coercive — even if the finished product contains just a tiny amount of material from Xinjiang somewhere along its journey.

The law, called the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, presumes that all of these goods are made with forced labor and stops them at the U.S. border until importers can produce evidence that their supply chains do not touch on Xinjiang, or involve slavery or coercive practices.

Evan Smith, CEO of the supply chain technology company Altana AI, said his company calculated that roughly 1 million companies globally would be subject to enforcement action under the full letter of the law, out of about 10 million businesses worldwide that are buying, selling or manufacturing physical goods.

“This is not like a ‘picking needles out of a haystack’ problem,” he said. “This is touching a meaningful percentage of all of the world’s everyday goods.”

The Biden administration has said it intends to fully enforce the law, which could lead U.S. authorities to detain or turn away a significant number of imported products. Such a scenario is likely to cause headaches for companies and sow further supply chain disruptions. It could also fuel inflation, which is already running at a four-decade high, if companies are forced to seek out more expensive alternatives or consumers start to compete for scarce products.

Failure to fully enforce the law is likely to prompt an outcry from Congress, which is in charge of oversight.

“The public is not prepared for what’s going to happen,” said Alan Bersin, former commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection who is now the executive chairman at Altana AI. “The impact of this on the global economy, and on the U.S. economy, is measured in the many billions of dollars, not in the millions of dollars.”

Ties between Xinjiang and a few industries, such as apparel and solar, are well recognized. The apparel industry has scrambled to find new suppliers, and solar firms have had to pause many U.S. projects while they investigated their supply chains. But trade experts say the connections between the region and global supply chains are far more expansive than just those industries.

According to Kharon, a data and analytics firm, Xinjiang produces more than 40% of the world’s polysilicon, one-quarter of the world’s tomato paste and one-fifth of global cotton. It is also responsible for 15% of the world’s hops and about one-tenth of global walnuts, peppers and rayon. It has 9% of the world’s reserves of beryllium, and is home to China’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, which is responsible for 13% of global output.

Direct exports to the United States from the Xinjiang region — where Chinese authorities have detained more than 1 million ethnic minorities and sent many more into government-organized labor transfer programs — have fallen off drastically in the past few years. But a wide range of raw materials and components find their way into factories in China or in other countries, and then to the United States, trade experts say.

Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, said in a statement Friday that his department was “committed to ending the abhorrent practice of forced labor around the globe.”

“We must combat these inhumane and exploitative practices while ensuring that legitimate goods can enter at our ports and reach American businesses and consumers as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Chinese government disputes the presence of forced labor in Xinjiang, saying that all employment is voluntary. And it has tried to blunt the impact of foreign pressure to stop abuses in Xinjiang by passing its own anti-sanctions law, which prohibits any company or individual from helping to enforce foreign measures that are seen as discriminating against China.

Although the implications of the U.S. law remain to be seen, it could end up transforming global supply chains. Some companies, for example in apparel, have been quickly severing ties to Xinjiang. Apparel-makers have been scrambling to develop other sources of organic cotton, including in South America, to replace those stocks.