Global cork and barrel supplier expands North Bay warehouse as vintners seek flexibility

A major wine packaging and barrel supplier is advancing its staged expansion in a Solano County warehouse even as some in the wine industry move to scale back inventory amid sagging sales.

Other producers in the region are demanding more frequent deliveries to boost bottling, pointing to some of the prevailing — and sometimes conflicting — trends in the wine business at the moment.

The North American arm of Portuguese company Harv 81 Group is about halfway through the three-year expansion and streamlining plan at the at 531 Stone Road warehouse in Benicia, according to Peter Hladun, general manager of local operations.

The parent group encompasses three companies. Cork Supply has natural and agglomerate/technical cork production plants in Portugal and finishing facilities in Benicia and certain wine regions globally. The Tonnellerie Ô cooperage in Benicia makes barrels and oak alternatives. Studio Labels in Australia is a print converter. Cork Supply also distributes bottleneck capsules from Spain’s Rivercap.

The U.S. operation has been at 531 Stone since 2009. Early last year after a neighboring tenant moved, it took over that lease for 50,000 square feet. All receiving and shipping operations as well as dry goods inventory were moved to the new space. This freed up space in the original warehouse to optimize cork and barrel production layouts.

“It really allowed us to stretch our wings in terms of being able to add additional capacity, but then also optimize the flow in which goods moved through our warehouse,” Hladun said.

The company now occupies all 150,000 square feet of the massive building.

Hladun estimates the cork operations and wine closure inventory business and the barrel and oak products business now each use half the total space. Optimizing warehouse flow through the expansion has improved efficiency and helped Cork Supply better manage rising costs, he said.

By staging customer inventory in its warehouse rather having them on order from Portugal, Cork Supply can fulfill orders with more ease as vintner needs change, Hladun said. This "just in time" inventory approach gives winemakers speed and flexibility to respond to market demands by adjusting bottling schedules or get discounts for buying corks, capsules, barrels or oak products in bulk.

Generally, cork finishing facilities check the stoppers for quality issues, such as mold aromas associated with “wine taint.” Another service is decorating the stoppers via printing, fire branding and laser branding, a method that’s been increasingly employed in the past decade as quality increased and the learning curve for equipment operators lowered.

But as the wine industry faces economic headwinds, vintners are "a little bit more cautious on their purchases" to better manage inventory on hand for bottling, Hladun said. Specifically, he said some wineries are pushing out their orders further in response to recent drops in consumer sales.

However, Cork Supply is still seeing demand from wineries producing brands that are "winning in the market," and producers of those wines are pulling orders of packaging in sooner, Hladun said. So while caution is increasing overall, wineries are also adjusting orders depending on how their individual brands are performing.

The Benicia operation employs 110 to 120, depending on the season.

The next stage of the expansion and optimization project in Benicia is to outfit the barrel and alternatives warehouse. Next year, the cooperage, site of the barrel making operation, is set to get an overhaul.

Also in the works is the installation of a solar system on the warehouse roof, set for completion by the end of this year. The 956-kilowatt system includes 1,463 655-watt high-efficiency panels, and it’s sized to offset all the facility’s annual power use. At the same time, a power management program is being implemented to minimize power usage.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.