Coronavirus unemployment: California workers file one-fifth of all U.S. jobless claims

California workers filed fewer first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week — yet workers in the state still accounted for a brutally high one-fifth of all the jobless claims filed in the United States, federal officials reported Thursday.

Layoffs continue to hound California workers in the wake of wide-ranging business shutdowns ordered by state and local government agencies to combat the coronavirus.

"California continues to have an outsized number of claims, relative to the rest of the nation," said Michael Bernick, an employment attorney with law firm Duane Morris and a former director of the state Employment Development Department.

The statewide workforce is just 7.2% of the nation's labor force — yet during the week that ended on Oct. 24, California accounted for a whopping 20.3% of all the initial unemployment claims filed in the country.

The only bright spots for the state's weak economy: Initial unemployment claims have decreased in California for three weeks in a row, and dropped by 7,800 last week, when an estimated 152,100 workers filed for benefits, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Nationwide, 751,000 workers filed first-time jobless claims, down 40,000 from the prior week, the government reported.

Despite the modest improvement in California, a chasm divides California from other major states, even those that suffered great economic damage from coronavirus-linked business shutdowns.

No other state reported more than 55,000 claims last week.

Illinois, the state with the second-highest total claims last week, reported 54,800 filings, followed closely by New York state with 52,300. California's chief economic rival, Texas, reported 33,800 first-time jobless claims.

California workers face especially dire circumstances because state and local government officials have ordered rigorous lockdowns in a quest to stomp out the deadly coronavirus — yet the state Employment Development Department has failed to efficiently pay jobless workers the unemployment benefits they are owed.

The EDD has struggled for more than seven months to whittle down a mountain of unresolved — or unpaid — claims that rose due to a bureaucratic backlog.

"Even though California's new regular unemployment insurance claims are down from the highs of recent months, they are still more than three times the number prior to the pandemic," Bernick said.

The claims filed last week are far above the trends for January and February, before the business lockdowns began in mid-March. During those two months, initial unemployment claims in the state averaged 44,800 a week, this news organization's analysis of the Labor Department filings show.

In a further reminder of the weakness of the California economy, the state lags far behind in recovering the jobs it lost during the months of March and April that brought epic job losses to the entire nation, this news organization's analysis of employment trends shows.

During May, June, July, August and September, the United States regained 51.5% of the jobs the nation lost during the two brutal months.

During that time, California regained just 38% of its lost jobs, while the Bay Area was even weaker and regained 33.3 percent of its lost jobs. In September, the unemployment rate was 11 percent in California, far higher than the U.S. jobless rate of 7.9 percent.

Bernick suggested that by some measures, California's economy is on a treadmill with no significant improvement that's readily visible.

"The layoff numbers today and over the past month are a combination of the continued shift of furloughs to layoffs, renewed layoffs of persons hired in July and August, and business perspectives that the pandemic economy will not change in the next three to six months," Bernick said.