Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) joins other financial institutions in reporting a decline in net income of $4.87 million for the opening quarter of this year.

The Santa Rosa-based bank’s earnings announced Tuesday for the three months ending March 31 were down over 47% from the prior quarter ending 2023.

Banks across the North Bay grappling with a prolonged high interest rate environment that President and CEO Troy Sanderson has labeled as “sticky.”

The current financial conditions that have long outlasted most economists’ predictions impact borrowing and the costs associated with it.

“Six months ago, we would have expected interest rate cuts to have begun,” he said, following hours after the Federal Reserve left the benchmark rate unchanged.

Despite challenges, Sanderson has pledged to stay the course.

“Today is our 134th birthday,” he said Wednesday in a tone more reflective of making the case for stability. “We bank with a community banking model, and we plan to be around another 134 years. We’ll continue with our core business strategy of serving the community.”

Exchange Bank holds the distinction of operating as a community-oriented bank.

Bank officials point to having a strong liquidity position, asset quality and conservative lending practices that aim to outlast challenging economic conditions.

Net interest income declined by $4.44 million to $20.3 million this past quarter, due to the increase in interest expense related to deposits and borrowings. The earnings barometer is characterized as the difference between revenue generated from interest-bearing accounts and interest expenses.

Deposits, which remain in high demand among banks, have decreased by $109.8 million to $2.8 billion between the last two quarters. Banks need deposits to loan more.

Non-interest income, derived by fees, went down from $6 million for 2023’s fourth quarter to $5.7 million in 2024.

A high point has come out of the lending department. Gross loans in this first quarter amounted to $1.59 billion, compared to $1.52 billion. That’s up by $68.3 million from the prior three months ending Dec. 31.

Founded in 1890, Exchange Bank reported $3.33 billion in assets and manages 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial location in Roseville, as well as a trust and investment office in its home base of Santa Rosa.

