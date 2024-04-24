FTC issues ban on worker noncompete clauses

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said employers could no longer, in most cases, stop their employees from going to work for rival companies.

The sweeping action could help create jobs, raise wages and increase competition among businesses, the agency said. But the action is all but certain to be challenged in court by businesses that say they need to protect trade secrets and confidential information.

The move bars contracts known as noncompetes, which prevent workers from leaving for a competitor for a certain amount of time, in most circumstances. Noncompetes cover about 30 million U.S. workers, the trade commission said.

The commission has said the proposal would raise wages by forcing companies to compete harder for talent. It was approved in a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Melissa Holyoak and Andrew N. Ferguson, both Republicans, voted against the measure.

"The FTC's final rule to ban noncompetes will ensure Americans have the freedom to pursue a new job, start a new business or bring a new idea to market," the commission's chair, Lina M. Khan, said in a statement. She estimated the decision would lead to the creation of 8,500 startups in a year and up to $488 billion in increased wages for workers over the next decade.

President Joe Biden celebrated the FTC's vote in a social media post. "Workers ought to have the right to choose who they want to work for," he wrote on X.

But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce vowed to sue the FTC to block the proposal, calling it "an unlawful power grab" in a statement shortly after the vote. The chamber, as well as the two dissenting commissioners, has argued that the FTC doesn't have the authority to address this issue and that it should be left to the states.

The rule would become law 120 days after it is published in the Federal Register, which will probably happen in a few days. But legal challenges could delay or block the change.

Noncompete contracts affecting senior executives can remain in effect, the commission said, but employers are barred from trying to impose new noncompetes on any employee, including executives.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.