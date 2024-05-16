After decades of colony collapse and a long, nectar-filled road back, beekeepers say the bees have discovered the sweet spot between drought and torrential downpours.

The workhorse of the animal kingdom is swarming with activity, including in the North Bay.

At last count, bee colonies nationwide hit a record 3.8 million in 2022, according to the U.S. Census of Agriculture. That’s about a million more in the last five years.

The ag count breaks the bee colonies down by county. Here is the tally in North Bay counties: Sonoma, 166; Napa, 96; Lake, 32; Solano, 29; Marin, 29; and Mendocino, 27.

California recorded 2,212 colonies in 2022. A colony is a family of bees that share varying roles. A hive is the physical structure that houses them.

Within the last year, conditions have improved even more for these pollinating creatures that operate under the whims of weather. Rainy weather means plentiful plants for the bees to forage.

“Absolutely,” Marshall’s Farm owner and beekeeper Spencer Marshall said in response to whether his American Canyon-based operation is seeing an increase in honeybee numbers.

“The last great year was 1987. But with this weather pattern so perfect, this could be as good. It all started last year. And this year, we’ve had a few days of rain, then sun, and they’ve thought we need to get out and work,” Marshall said, speaking for the bees.

Because the winter of 2022-23 was one of the third-coldest on record, North Bay beekeepers also lost as much as 70% of their colonies.

But this year promises a bumper crop of honey. The Napa County beekeeper, who also manages the hives at Sonoma’s Fairmont Mission Inn, brought in 15,000 pounds of honey a few years ago.

“We could double that this year,” he said. “We’ve got bees everywhere.”

“Ditto,” was the response to the perceived increased numbers this season from Bill Macelroy, who operates the Monte-Bellaria farm in Sebastopol.

Hector Alvarez of Hector’s Honey Farm in Fulton joins the list of North Bay bee businesses abuzz over the resurgence.

Susan Kegley, who runs Bees n Blooms out of Santa Rosa, has also noticed, “It’s been good foraging weather,” she said.

But with the promising numbers comes a note of caution in these environmentally sensitive creatures. Kegley was joined by Sonoma County beekeeper Candice Koseba in mentioning one issue local beekeepers are keeping an eye on.

“The queens are petering out,” said Koseba, who manages the hives at the Montage Resort in Healdsburg. She was referring to queens who have dwindled in their production and lay fewer eggs.

The queen bee represents the life source of the colony. “We’ve had to rehive them,” Koseba said of the colonies.

But the longtime beekeeper, who’s also a chef, celebrates the little victories. A small operator, Koseba, along with Marshall, has learned hotels have begun to offer their rooftops and gardens as an oasis for bees to ensure their survival.

It’s an attraction resorts tout as environmental stewardship. In turn, the resorts split the honey to use in their restaurant menu dishes and sell it in their gift shops.

Part of that protection was tested in 2022 when she and other small beekeepers countered a Sonoma County plan to allow a larger commercial operator, Tauzer Apiaries of Woodland, to use a plot of land near the county landfill to keep bees.

Tauzer was going to set up 95-120 hives in a 100-acre spot next to the waste transfer station off Healdsburg Avenue as part of a three-year contract.

Meanwhile, in Petaluma

Tauzer’s outreach has worked for the city of Petaluma, which just extended three years onto the agreement it made last year with the apiary to place it hives at Denman Reach on Industrial Avenue.

That was not the case in Healdsburg, where the small beekeepers lobbied city council and the county to nix the deal for fear of that many bees infringing on other area hives.

The county rescinded the agreement last August.

The dissension showed how weather isn’t the only consideration with the trade. For now, all the North Bay beekeepers said they’re enjoying the fruits of the bees’ labor.