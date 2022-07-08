Inflation smacks North Bay employers, staff in office, home

No matter where the office is, inflation is taking a bigger bite out of workers’ wallets and company coffers, as costs have gone up on most everything from groceries in the fridge to prepared meals at the nearby office eatery.

That means companies are forking out more worker reimbursements — ranging from telecom equipment to travel costs.

For in-office employees who make dining out a part of their routine, Square coined a trend called “lunchflation.” According to March 2022 data run by the San Francisco-based point-of-sale software company, all their favorite quick eats have increased by double digits over the last year. Wraps and sandwiches have increased year over year by 18% and 14%, respectively. Tacos cost an additional 12%, with salads adding charges of 11% more.

Also in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released a monthly index showing consumer prices standing at 8.5% higher than in 2021.

North Bay corporate managers are paying more for everything, from gas mileage expenses to meeting supplies, for their remote workers sent home in March 2020. In turn, these workers are shelling out portions of their paychecks on inkjet print cartridges for their in-home office, along with online courses.

Ag Innovations Senior Facilitator Robert Gould ran a cost comparison last month between in-office and remote work expenses and found the scale tips slightly higher when he works from home, rather than at the nonprofit organization’s Sebastopol office. The difference was tallied at $511 per month versus a range of $485 to $730 per month, respectively.

Despite that, Gould would have spent over five times more of his budget on food if he went into the office, rather than what he’s consuming at home, he said. And he’s not alone.

According to a September 2021 report by Business.org, which surveyed 700 U.S. workers, 60% of these surveyed employees spent more eating out — extra expenses on food intake that may span the day. And 46% of these staffers are spending more on clothing for the office, instead of the lounge wear many have gravitated toward working remotely. Before getting to the jobsite, 53% more is being spent on morning joe. After work, 34% more is forking out money for after-hours drinks.

Food intake aside, Gould admits he comes out ahead in transportation costs by owning an electric vehicle, if he’s called into the office from his Mill Valley home. The pinch for workers with gas-guzzling vehicles has squeezed many since inflation has caused fuel prices to double or triple in most regions.

Some of these household expenses to run a home office are hidden costs, Gould noted. The lights are on more, and the cell phone use is up. Both are hard to measure because they involve utilities and other expenses used personally and professionally. With utilities, the financial comparison depends on the season, as a home office costs employees more on their heating bills.

“The costs come with more variables,” Gould said, referring to his home office arrangement.

Either way, household expenses — some labeled soft costs — have increased substantially in the last few months as the economy wrestles with inflation, the decline of purchasing power of a given currency.

“Inflation definitely adds more pressure (on companies) because we want to do right by our employees. We’re all experiencing this together,” Ag Innovations Executive Director Genevieve Taylor said.

Ag Innovations, which works to promote healthy farms, started operating remotely since when the coronavirus outbreak began in early 2020. Since then, its workforce hasn’t returned on a permanent, full-time basis. The company located on Morris Street has even grown in size. Its 17 workers, over triple the number from five years ago, go into the office for special occasions — but not on a regular basis.

“Fortunately, our employees knew how to have an online meeting,” Taylor said, chuckling because her company is known for its expertise in facilitating meetings.

Since going all remote, the company added expenses such as a telecommuting stipend that includes cell phone and internet use ranging anywhere from $40 to $100 per month. The company foots the bills on office equipment, including monitors and keyboards, adding up to $300 to $400 per employee. Online service accounts for telecommuting services like Zoom were doled out for each employee. Shipping costs have gone up, and information technology services was beefed up to support internal communications.

Early on, Taylor discovered that child care still represents an expense based on her own experience as a working parent of a 9-year-old boy.