Judges halt race and gender priority for restaurant relief grants

Lawsuits brought by white business owners challenging a policy that prioritized applicants for pandemic relief grants on the basis of gender and race have thrown the federal government’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund into turmoil.

Tens of thousands of applicants who expected an easier path through the $28.6 billion aid program are now stuck in limbo, and nearly 3,000 restaurant owners whose grants were approved have been told they can’t be paid.

The money is running out fast: The program has distributed $27.5 billion to about 100,000 applicants, an agency official said Monday.

Gregory León, the owner of Amilinda in Milwaukee, was told last month he’d be getting a grant. But over the weekend, he and 2,964 other applicants were notified that federal court rulings in Texas and Tennessee had halted their payments.

“Literally, I started crying,” said León, who read the email giving him the bad news Sunday morning. “It’s like they’re dangling this carrot in front of you — this moment that will mark the end of a horrible year and a half — and then, in a matter of seconds, it’s all gone.”

The whiplash is the result of a foiled attempt by Congress to ensure that historically underserved business get the help they need.

When they created the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in March, lawmakers ordered the Small Business Administration, which runs the program, to include a 21-day exclusivity period. During that time, only applications from women, military veterans and “socially and economically disadvantaged” individuals would be approved. Others could file their applications, but had to wait to have their requests reviewed.

The fund began taking applications on May 3 and was soon overwhelmed. More than 362,000 businesses applied, seeking $75 billion in funds — nearly three times what Congress had allocated. Little, if any, money would have been left for applicants outside the priority groups.

Some restaurant owners sued, claiming that the priority period was discriminatory. Several judges agreed, prompting the agency to alter its approach. In court filings Friday, the agency said it had — in late May, in response to the legal actions — stopped payment on priority applications.