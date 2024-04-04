Jackson Family Wines, one of the largest U.S. wine companies, and the NBA on Thursday announced a multiyear partnership deal for two of the Santa Rosa-based vintner’s largest brands.

The four-and-a-half-year arrangement names as official wine partners La Crema for the WNBA and Kendall-Jackson and La Crema for USA Basketball’s men’s and women’s teams, respectively. This is the latest move in the wine industry to reach out new consumers through professional sports.

The brands will have a presence at league marquee events, the news release said. That includes elevated experiences, wine tastings and opportunities for players, coaches and fans to learn about and appreciate wine.

“Our partnership with the NBA is a natural extension of our shared values and our commitment to embracing the evolving landscape of culture and taste,” said Chris Jackson, co-proprietor for the wine company, in a statement. “It’s about enriching the fan experience by blending the passion for the game with the artistry of winemaking. As we embark on this exciting journey together, we are setting the stage for a future where wine converges in unexpected and exhilarating ways.”

The arrangement brings Kendall-Jackson in as the presenting partner of the NBA Experiences dinner series at certain NBA events. The brand will also become an associate partner for the second-annual NBA Con, the league’s fan event held in Las Vegas in July alongside the NBA2K Summer League off-season competition.

That access for the brand includes pop-up tasting rooms at those events. The brand will also collaborate with the league on additional tastings and “experiential showcases” at the NBA All-Star event and open the opportunity to produce commemorative wine bottles and give items to NBA players.

The vintner told the Journal that this deal is with the NBA itself and not with the teams, but a goal is to build relationships with the teams and their players.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mfOwA72d-zY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This is a developing story. Come back for more details this morning.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.