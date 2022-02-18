Subscribe

Lake County names new public health officer

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 18, 2022, 3:55PM
Erik McLaughlin, M.D., M.P.H., has been approved by Lake County Board of Supervisors as the new public health officer.

The county’s announcement stated McLaughlin’s appointment will be hinged on his “completing the California licensure process.”

The county added McLaughlin has worked both as a direct federal employee and contractor for Indian Health Services and the Veterans Administration. He has worked with federally qualified health centers, or FQHCs, multiple private medical groups, and humanitarian organizations.

He completed his medical degree in November 2005 at St. Christopher’s College of Medicine in Dakar, Senegal, and Cambridge, England, and a Master of Public Health from Tulane University in New Orleans.

“He has served as a county medical director in Arizona, and, as a business owner, provided leadership and clinical engagement on six continents. His two decades of continuous medical study, research and practice have uniquely prepared him to provide high quality Public Health leadership in Lake County. He brings both global insights and deep understanding of rural medicine,” stated Eddie Crandell, chair of the Lake County Board of Supervisors.

McLaughlin, who the county stated will perform much of his work remotely, is being hired to work 32 hours per week starting March 1.

