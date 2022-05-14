Late cartoonist Charles Schulz to get further recognition at Santa Rosa airport

His name is on the airport but the work of the late Charles Schulz will be further elevated when the Santa Rosa facility debuts its new terminal next year.

“Our art goal is to focus on our namesake, Charles Schultz and the Peanuts art,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout, noting a portion of the ongoing $40 million construction project at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has a carve-out for art.

When it’s all said and done, visitors to the airport’s new terminal can expect to see a display of Snoopy sleeping on top of his doghouse, along with two-third replicas of World War 1 airplanes, the Sopwith Camel and Fokker Triplane, the latter nicknamed the Red Baron Triplane. The two airplane models are currently being restored.

The display, which will include a section dedicated to the late cartoonist, will be located at the baggage claim and rental car area — a location outside of security that allows access to travelers and the public alike.

Stout is working with a number of partners on the art display, including Craig Schulz, son of the late Charles Schulz; the Schulz Museum and its art division, Creative Sonoma; and Pacific Coast Air Museum, which neighbors the Santa Rosa facility.

“We did have an arts allowance as part of the terminal project and it’s all built into the budget,” Stout said, noting there will be additional art elements that are still being determined. “Our estimate is around $25,000. The planes already existed. They had been in storage for a while and just need to be restored.”

The airport in the next few weeks will also be putting out a request for proposal, known as an RFP, for an operator of its main restaurant, as well as for a planned new wine bar, Stout said. The lease for the Sky Lounge, an upscale steakhouse and sushi bar that has been a fixture at the airport for 15 years, will expire at the end of 2022.

“(The RFP) has no reflection on our current restaurant operator, it’s just a requirement we have to do,” Stout said, noting that because the airport uses federal dollars, it has to follow the Federal Aviation Administration’s rules on how the facility operates. “One of those is to open a fair competition for concessions. … We're hoping and encouraging our current provider to respond.”

If the Sky Lounge’s operator chooses to submit an RFP for the main restaurant, it can also place a bid to run the wine bar, which will be located in a designated area in the new gate. The restaurant and the wine bar don’t have to be operated by the same company, Stout explained.

Meanwhile, total passenger numbers at the regional airport increased in April compared to the month prior, according to figures released Friday.

United Airlines, which has pushed the restart date of its Denver service numerous times — most recently to Sept. 6 — announced it has now postponed the date to Jan. 3, due to ongoing pilot shortages, Stout said. Rising fuel costs also play a part, although that is a challenge industrywide.

In April, the four commercial carriers that service the airport — United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — collectively flew 53,065 passengers through the facility, up 104.8% from a year earlier. The carriers flew 50,089 passengers through the airport in March.

Alaska Airlines in April flew 30,277 passengers through Santa Rosa, up 65.3% from a year earlier. The airline’s load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 85%.

Avelo Airlines last month flew 11,904 passengers through the airport, with a load factor was 61%.

American Airlines in April flew 9,178 passengers through the regional airport, up 29.8% from a year earlier. American’s load factor was 88%.

United Airlines flew 1,706 passengers through the facility in April. Its load factor was 57%. United’s service at the airport at this time in 2021 was suspended. It restarted its San Francisco flights in August 2021.

Stout said he is anticipating the airport could finish 2022 at a record 650,000 passengers, if current forecasts remain on track. The facility closed out 2019 having flown 488,000 passengers, its current all-time high, as the Business Journal has previously reported. Until the pandemic hit, Stout had expected the airport would close out 2020 reaching 525,000 passengers served.

This story updates the location of the art display and a section dedicated to Schulz.