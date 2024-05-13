A new downtown Santa Rosa apartment complex on Mendocino Avenue is expected to finish construction and start leasing to tenants by spring 2025. The development from San Francisco-based Related California officially topped out construction early last week in a ceremony with developers and local leaders to celebrate the construction milestone.

“It’s exciting to see this development one step closer to providing much-needed housing in the North Bay area,” Gino Canori, president of Related California, said in a news release. “It has been a pleasure working collaboratively with the City of Santa Rosa, as well as our funding and regional partners to reach this milestone, and we look forward to welcoming residents soon.”

Construction at 420 Mendocino Ave. started last year with plans to bring 168 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom market-rate apartments to downtown.

Rent prices for these units will be released closer to the complex opening in 2025, Related California vice president Matt Keipper said in a statement.

Related California partnered with David Baker Architects, a firm based out of San Francisco widely recognized for its urban design aesthetic, with sustainability in mind.

Residential amenities for the eight-story building include a coworking lounge, fitness center, group fitness and yoga room, steam rooms and saunas, a sky lounge with a test kitchen and an outdoor roof deck with fire pits and BBQ grills, according to a news release from Related California.

The building will also have a landscaped paseo, or pedestrian- only walkway, that will lead to the apartment lobby and onsite-parking, which will have 100 spots available for residents.

The ground floor also has a 2,400-square-foot space along Fifth Street that will be reserved for retail purposes with the intention of adding a restaurant. Further details on which restaurant would occupy the space were not provided.

Keipper said in a news release, “420 Mendocino’s prime location and intentional design add to the city’s vibrant core while setting a new benchmark for residential living in Santa Rosa.”

Santa Rosa city officials have worked to bring more housing options to downtown over the last decade with multiple apartment complexes either in development or under construction.

Developers such as Hugh Futrell, Phoenix Development, and Rogal Projects, among others, have been working with the city on similar projects such as the Pullman Lofts, Caritas Homes and the Cannery development.

The Mendocino Ave. project was initially approved by the city in 2018. Demolition of the buildings that previously occupied the two lots where the apartments now sit was completed in time for construction to begin in March 2023.

The City of Santa Rosa, East West Bank, Preferred Bank and RED Housing Fund are also funding partners for the project.

“This development will help our city achieve its goal of providing all types of high-quality housing while creating a new destination in our iconic Downtown," Santa Rosa City Manager Maraskeshia Smith said in the news release. "I look forward to joining Related California and our other wonderful project partners back on-site next year to celebrate the grand opening with the community.”

Related California, an affiliate real estate firm of Related Companies, has brought a wide mix of affordable, mixed-income and market-rate housing options across the state, working with over 40 municipalities and more than 30 nonprofits to bring more housing throughout California.

The news release from the firm says Related California has over 20,700 residential units completed or under construction. The firm also has more than 4,600 affordable units and 7,200 market-rate units in predevelopment.

Related California also previously worked with Burbank Housing to complete the Laurel at Perennial Park, a 162-unit affordable housing development for low-income seniors ages 62 and up.

The project finished construction in 2023 and sits on the site of the former Journey’s End Mobile Home Park that was destroyed during the 2017 fires.

