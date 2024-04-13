The Meritage Resort and Spa has finished its two-year-long $25 million property upgrade, capped off last month with the completed renovation of hundreds of the hotel’s guest rooms, announced April 1.

The south Napa resort, situated on more than 36 acres, has 467 guest rooms, of which 322 were remodeled, according to the news release.

The Meritage is owned by the Busch family and Pacific Hospitality Group, which has managed the resort since 2004. Pacific Hospitality Group is wholly owned by the Busch family.

The unveiling of the remodeled guest rooms finishes a series of renovations that began in 2022 with the redesign of the property’s two ballrooms — the 15,929-square-foot Meritage Ballroom and the 7,358-square-foot Carneros Ballroom, as previously reported.

Of the owners’ $25 million investment, $14 million was for guest room renovations, and $1.2 million went to the remodel of the ballrooms, as previously reported.

The Meritage’s renovation was spearheaded by hospitality design firm HBA San Francisco.

"As we dive into this exciting new chapter at The Meritage Resort and Spa, our dedication to top-notch quality and service stays strong,” Managing Director Joe Leinacker stated in the announcement. “Our vision isn't just about sprucing up spaces; it's about boosting prosperity for our community.”

Additional upgrades include, but are not limited to, a new lobby and expanded bar area; an updated bowling lounge; and a refresh to Blend Café, the property’s coffee bar and grab-and-go market.

The Meritage also has a new steakhouse and Champagne lounge — Ember and Sora Napa, respectively — slated to open this spring, according to a Meritage spokesperson.

The finished $25 million project brings to fruition the Busch family’s commitment to upgrade the Meritage after they recapitalized the property, a transaction that closed May 17, 2022, the Business Journal reported at the time. The Busch family had declined to disclose financial details, but did state the restructuring poised the company for a record year in revenue.

The entrance to the spa at the Meritage Resort and Spa.(Courtesy Meritage Resort & Spa)

“Meritage Resort and Spa is poised to achieve over $90 million in top line revenue in 2022, a flagship year for the resort and a testament to the appeal of Napa Valley and the resurgence of companies looking to meet again,” Leinacker had stated.

Last week, he declined to comment on the actual 2022 revenue, as well as revenue in 2023 or expectations for 2024.

The Meritage’s hotel room rates range between $399 and $699 per night based on seasonality, according to a Meritage spokesperson. A search on the hotel’s website, however, shows the rooms can go as high as $1,030 per night, the charge listed for Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14, which falls during harvest season.

Irvine-based Pacific Hospitality Group owns and operates both branded and independent resort properties in California, Hawaii, Arizona, Texas and Louisiana. Its independent properties fall under the Meritage Collection.

The $25 million renovation debut comes on the heels of the Meritage Collection's unveiling of its new Stay Golden loyalty program, which includes the Meritage Resort and Spa, along with its properties in Kauai, Austin and Huntington Beach, according to the news release.

The Meritage Resort and Spa is located at 875 Bordeaux Way in Napa.

