Moët Hennessy buys Napa Valley’s Joseph Phelps Vineyards

The wine and spirits division of a global luxury goods group as acquired Joseph Phelps Vineyards, a nearly five-decade-old producer of fine wines from Napa Valley and more recently the Sonoma Coast.

Moët Hennessy purchased the portfolio of Joseph Phelps, which includes the Insignia brand, a Bordeaux-style red blend from Napa, according to the announcement Wednesday June 29. The price wasn’t disclosed.

“Joseph Phelps has been to the Napa Valley what Nicolas Ruinart, Joseph Krug and Claude Moët were to the Champagne region, and likewise we will continue to develop this new House in the respect of the founder’s heritage and vision,” said Philippe Schaus, chairman and CEO of Moët Hennessy, in the news release.

Joseph Phelps started the winery in 1973.

Part of LVMH, Moët Hennessy also owns Napa Valley’s Newton Vineyard and has a 60% stake in Colgin Cellars.

