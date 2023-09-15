The Napa City Council is poised to correct an alleged violation of state open meeting laws Tuesday by retracting a letter that prompted the allegation from the Napa County Farm Bureau.

The Farm Bureau alleged in an Aug. 28 letter to the city that three Napa City Council members — Mary Luros, Liz Alessio and Mayor Scott Sedgley — broke the law when they relayed their opposition to the proposed Le Colline Vineyard project in the letter to the Napa County Board of Supervisors dated Aug. 7.

A consent item posted on the Sept. 19 City Council agenda includes a resolution that would retract the Aug. 7 letter as well as forward a copy of the resolution to the farm bureau and the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

The resolution notes the city isn’t admitting any violation of the Ralph M. Brown Act, but acknowledges the August 7 letter “was not previously discussed or authorized during a regular meeting or special meeting of the City Council conducted in accordance with the Brown Act.”

The controversial project — which would involve growing about 21 acres of Vineyard in a mountainous area next to Angwin — is on hold after the Napa County Board of Supervisors upheld an appeal of the project last month.

The council letter urged the board to uphold the appeal because of potential negative impacts of the project on the watershed and the city’s main reservoir, Lake Hennessey.

But Petter Nissan, president of the farm bureau, alleged in the Aug. 28 letter that the bureau believes the three council members — a majority of the five-person council — violated the Brown Act by coming to a decision to send the letter despite the decision “not being properly described” in a council agenda for an open meeting.

“The issuance of this public statement, which contains no disclaimer whatsoever, has led the public and press to identify the action resulting in this statement as having been taken by the three in their official capacities as councilmembers,” Nissan wrote.

Nissan also wrote that the council members made inaccurate statements about farming practices in their letter, and demanded the council issue a written retraction of the Aug. 7 statement to avoid litigation.

Based on the Sept. 19 resolution, the council is set to remedy the allegation exactly how the farm bureau suggested.

