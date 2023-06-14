Napa County approves Ladera winery changes

Ladera winery owners convinced Napa County — but not some neighbors — that its growth plan deserves to move ahead.

It's not that the Ladera growth requests were eye-poppingly large. In fact, the county classified the permit change requests as "minor" rather than "major."

Rather, the challenge mentioned by neighbor Charles Oppenheimer and others is that Ladera is in "a tightly packed" rural neighborhood. That's what led to concerns about a winery with rights to have more visitors and activity.

"It's almost claustrophobic how close we are together," he said.

Ladera owner Pat Stotesbery described how his family sold its Howell Mountain property to downsize. In 2019, they bought 7.4 acres at 3942 Silverado Trail between St. Helena and Calistoga.

This property has pre-existing rights for a winery that produces up to 20,000 gallons annually and has 5,200 guests per year. Activity there right now is minimal, with the Stotesberys focusing on renovating the operation.

Stotesbery told the county Planning Commission he knows it has seen large, controversial projects.

"We don't even have our toe in the universe of those types of projects here," he said.

The Planning Commission on June 7 approved the Ladera requests by a 2-1 vote. Here are some key changes:

Increasing annual visitation from 5,200 to 11,020 guests. The daily cap remains at 30 guests, but the weekly cap rises from 100 to 210 visitors. Two annual marketing events with 50 guests each can take place. Visitation must take place between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Expanding a 740-square-foot winery tasting room and storage building to 1,200 square feet. Guests will be able to use an outdoor patio.

Building an 8,800-square-foot cave for wine production, offices and some hospitality use.

Neighbors didn't object to the project per se, but they wanted changes. Terry Strombom asked how most people would respond if neighbors a few hundred feet away announced they would be serving hundreds of guests outside a week.

"They would be serving food and wine, and they would be doing it in their front yard," she said.

Neighbor requests included having no visitor increase or outdoor tours or tasting, moving the planned cave entrance farther from a property line, turning off lights at 8 p.m. except with motion sensors, and doing a follow-up study on noise to find out actual levels.

"I don't think we can make everyone happy," attorney Tom Adams said on behalf of Ladera. "We can't bring them in and allow them to design our project. But we have listened."

He pointed out that the area is zoned for agriculture and that the county's definition of agriculture includes wineries.

Commissioner Dave Whitmer said the current entitlements allow an outdoor winery to be on the flat area. He described putting wine production inside a cave as "the elegant solution" to reducing outdoor production noise.

Commissioner Kara Brunzell voiced concerns about Ladera's water use, given neighbors' concerns about their well levels. Napa County will do such things as requiring well monitoring and installation of a flow restrictor to limit how much water can be pumped from the winery well at one time.

Commissioner Megan Dameron cast the lone vote against Ladera's requests and wanted the entitlements to remain as they are. For example, she noted the cave entrance where trucks will pull up is near a property line.

"This location is incredibly tricky," she said.

Napa County in 1982 approved the Wermuth winery as a 20,000-gallon-a-year winery at that location. Five years later, the county allowed tours and tastings there. Ladera now has those entitlements, plus the extra privileges granted by the Planning Commission.

County planning staff recommended that the Planning Commission grant the proposed Ladera use permit modifications. The matter was originally to be heard by the zoning administrator, but was forwarded to the Planning Commission because of the neighbor concerns.

Commissioners Whitmer and Brunzell voted yes, and Dameron no. Commissioners Heather Phillips and Andrew Mazotti were absent.