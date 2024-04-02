Will Marcencia was appointed to president of the board of directors for Providence Community Health Foundation Napa Valley (formerly Collabria Care and Collabria Hospice).

He replaces Deborah Macdonald, whose term concluded in December, the health care organization announced March 7.

Marcencia is the co-owner of Wine Down Media, which was established with his wife, Julissa, after working at Univision. The couple wanted to pursue a more entrepreneurial venture.

Their company, Wine Down Media, is a multiplatform media company based in Napa, known for its flagship local radio stations, English-language KVYN “The Vine” and Spanish-language KVON “MegaMix.” In 2023, they founded the first cross-cultural, cross-genre Latin music festival, Sabor+Ritmo.

Wine Down Media has been named the “Small Business of the Year in Napa County” by California Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and has received the “Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership’s Corporate Community Service” award.

Marcencia is also a recipient of the North Bay Business Journal’s Latino Business Leadership Award, the Harvesting Pride Award given by the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and received special recognition through the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program of Napa County.

Marcencia also serves on the boards of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The Napa resident enjoys spending time with his family with two children and entertainment venues in film and music.