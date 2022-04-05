Napa Valley winery Rombauer buys 154 vineyard acres in Sonoma, Amador counties

Three vineyards totaling 154 vine acres in Sonoma County and other Northern California appellations have been acquired by Napa Valley winery Rombauer Vineyards.

Prices were not disclosed for the purchases of Haire Vineyard on the Sonoma County side of the Carneros appellation, Carriger Vineyard in Sonoma Valley, and a historic vineyard in the Fiddletown appellation of Amador County. The additions bring Rombauer’s estate and leased vineyards to 830 planted vine acres, the winery announced Tuesday.

“The Rombauer family’s goal has always been to produce the highest quality wines possible. Having control over our own vineyards and consistent access to premium fruit is key to our philosophy of continual improvement in wine quality and style,” said President and CEO Bob Knebel in the news release. “The acquisition of these long-established premium vineyards also gives us the resources to satisfy the increasing demand for our world class portfolio of wines.”

The 52-acre Haire Vineyard in Carneros has been a source of grapes for the winery’s chardonnay “for decades.” It was planted by the family of owner Jim Haire.

Rombauer described the Carriger Vineyard as sitting “in a small pocket on the southwestern reach of Sonoma Valley.” It’s a source for the winery’s sauvignon blanc, the property, whose owner was not identified, will be replanted with 45 additional acres of sauvignon blanc vines.

In Amador County, where Rombauer owns a winery, tasting room and vineyards, the acquisition adds 90 acres — 13 planted to old vine zinfandel. The vintner said it plans to plant 50 more acres, with zinfandel and barbera vines.

“It’s especially gratifying to see properties like Haire and Fiddletown pass from family to family,” stated Richie Allen, vice president of viticulture and winemaking. “Rombauer is determined to be an excellent, long-term steward of these premium sites.”

The family-owned winery was founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer.