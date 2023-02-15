Napa Valley’s famed To Kalon vineyard is part of new trademark battle

Napa Valley-based wine grape grower is suing a Napa online merchant behind the websites First Bottle Wines and Last Bottle Wines, alleging unauthorized use of its trademark connected to a prized local vineyard.

Beckstoffer Vineyards filed a complaint against Blicker Pierce Wagner Wine Merchants LLC in Northern California federal district court Monday, claiming infringement of its trademarks false advertising, misappropriation for commercial use, unfair competition, dilution and breach of contract.

The Rutherford-based grower claims Blicker Pierce Wagner’s Sleeper Cellars wine venture breached a grape-purchase contract provision that required the company to seek authorization before using “Beckstoffer” and “To Kalon” on wine made.

The grower claims that the flash sales site Last Bottle Wines as early as Jan. 1 started promoting a “Sleeper Cabernet Sauvignon Beckstoffer To Kalon 2019” wine.

Beckstoffer cited a Last Bottle email circular touting the offering: “There’s a lot more super-secret stuff we CAN’T tell you about (thanks to a 6-page non-disclosure), but really, we already let the cat out the bag when we typed out “Beckstoffer To Kalon” – no doubt our legal counsel is furious...not to mention the all-powerful To Kalon Illuminati that ensures you NEVER see cabernets from that vineyard for less than $250!“

That wine currently as of Wednesday wasn’t listed on the Last Bottle Wines website under its “past offers“ page. Internet Archive snapshots of that page aren’t more recent than December.

Beckstoffer in the court filing noted that authorized users of the “Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard” designation on the label have included brands Amici, Carter Cellars, Cliff Lede, Schrader, Tor and B Cellars. The grower claims that wines with that designation can fetch up to $450 a bottle.

The wine merchant didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The grower is seeking a court injunction to block use of its trademarks and trade names, damages, and profits from their alleged use.

Called To-Kalon, ToKalon and To Kalon over the decades since H.W. Crabb planted it in the 19th century, the Oakville vineyard in recent years has become a trademark-law flashpoint over who has claim to the name.

New York-based Constellation Brands, which acquired vineyard holdings there with the purchase of Robert Mondavi Corp. in 2001. Since 2017, Beckstoffer and Constellation have opposed each other’s “To Kalon” trademark claims.

Beckstoffer had trademarks on its company name approved in 2018, the court filing said.

Also, Constellation this year continues to pursue legal action against vintner The Vineyard House, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records. Trial in that case is tentatively set for early 2024.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.