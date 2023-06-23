With a stylish tasting room inside and a four-wall mural out, Grove 45 has branched out with more options to connect with new fans of the Napa Valley olive oil company that began in Guatemala with a love of food, wine and family.

And the Wine Country mother-daughter ownership team hasn’t stopped there. This month, Ana and Marcela Hernandez, as well as their team, added a picnic area with four tables that can accommodate 40 people for their special dinners. The venue was added to the 30-seat tasting room that opened in April, in addition to 24 other seats on the patio.

Already, the tasting room has logged 250 visitors since its April launch. Some have made the seven-minute walk over from the Solage resort, where Grove 45’s new Museion rosé was added to the guests’ poolside cabana packages starting last month.

Solage’s neighboring concierge option has proven to be a hit.

“They definitely have come a long way. Absolutely, it’s something we recommend all the time,” Solage Front Desk Lead Stephanie Quilici said of Grove 45’s new tasting room. This is where, along with the olive oil, rose made by Ana’s daughter Marcela and her brother Jorge on the Silverado Trail property is served.

“We did not expect it to be this popular,” said the younger Hernandez. The tasting room tops off a 3% year-over-year increase in its e-commerce olive oil business since launching in 2019, a vision that blossomed from a love of cooking. Since its inception, the company’s $150,000 annual revenue projection has doubled.

The Hernandez family paired the expansion of their olive oil company, nestled between St. Helena and Calistoga, with a splash of rosé to round out the palette.

The average tasting is$126 for each sitting. Club memberships are offered from the boutique business, which harvests and sells about 350 cases of its olive oil per year. A 16-ounce bottle retails for $40.

“We’re keeping it small and focusing on quality and looking for that sweet spot,” said Marcela Hernandez. “Now we’re set for good weather.”

Last winter brought brutal storms with drenching rain that made the picking challenging.

“I think this past harvest was a difficult year. The yield was low, and it was a bit of a scramble to get the olives,” she said. “Well, we saved on water. The trees are fine. They’re used to the Mediterranean climate.

But Grove 45 seeks to represent more than a place to taste olive oil. In line with their Central American Heritage, the arts are showcased on the property.

The art of breaking bread and making connections

Through a friend of a friend over a pizza-with-wine dinner, the family found another way to promote their business right off the heavily-traveled Napa Valley thoroughfare.

Casey O’Connell, a 43-year-old San Francisco artist, was commissioned to paint a wrap-around mural on the property’s office building that tells the story of the Hernandez family.

O’Connell, who like Ana Hernandez, followed in the footsteps of a strong family matriarch, shared her admiration of the family, appreciation for the scenic beauty of the Napa Valley and the connection to Grove 45.

“Everything about this mural has been a dream,” said the New York transplant, who moved to San Francisco in 2005. She recently relocated to Yountville.

“I feel like I’ll know them the rest of my life,” said O’Connell, a muralist for 10 years who has done work for other businesses such as Crate & Barrel and Vans. “I haven’t felt like that until this (work). I always work by myself, and I usually can’t wait until it’s done, but I’m sad it’s going to be over soon.”

O’Connell has worked 15-hour days for the past month, and expects to finish by the end of June, she said. The display has gained a lot of attention — with some motorists pulling over to discover what it’s all about.

“We’ve already had walk-ins from that,” Marcela said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com