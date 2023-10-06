Sequoia Grove Winery has purchased a 104-acre property in the Mount Veeder appellation on the western ridge of Napa Valley, with plans to rework the existing vineyards there.

The 104-total-acre property, sitting on slopes at elevations over 1,700 feet, is set to be replanted over the next two years to cabernet sauvignon and other Bordeaux grape varieties, the winery said in the Oct. 4 announcement.

The winery said it will be receiving some of the grapes from the existing vines this harvest.

“Mt. Veeder produces wines of both power and elegance,” said Sequoia Grove winemaker Jesse Fox. “The elevation and highly desired soil profiles produce balanced, structured, and complex wines that have remarkable hillside diversity. This new acquisition is incredibly exciting to me as a winemaker as well as for the future of the winery; it is a privilege to incorporate this site into our vineyard estates.”

The vintner plans to retain the 73 acres of trees on the property as is.

The site is said to have been originally owned by Donald Hess, who founded The Hess Collection winery, now called Hess Persson Estates. Hess died in February of this year at age 86.

Sequoia Grove said its last acquisition was in 2019, buying State Lane Vineyard in Yountville. The vintner, founded in 1978, now owns 120 acres of estate vineyards.