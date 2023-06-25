Napa wine company adds Domaine Curry to wine portfolio

International wine company Constellation Brands announced Friday it has acquired Domaine Curry, a luxury Napa Valley wine brand, from Coup De Foudre Napa Valley. The purchase expands the portfolio of The Prisoner Wine Company, which Constellation acquired in 2016 from Huneeus Vintners.

By joining The Prisoner Wine Company, Domaine Curry melds with a business led by female and minority founders and entrepreneurs within the total beverage alcohol industry, according to the release.

“We are so excited to partner with a company that shares our values and aspirations, that can also offer quality sourcing, expert winemaking, best-in-class (direct-to-consumer), e-commerce and hospitality resources needed to make more space for women of color in the luxury wine landscape,” Domaine Curry cofounders Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee stated in the release.

Domaine Curry is a small lot Napa Valley winery whose first release was the 2015 Femme 31 Cabernet Sauvignon, which the cofounders spent two years developing with winemaker Kent Jarman, according to the release.

Curry and Curry-Lee described their venture as being dedicated to the women in their family, including their daughters and future generations.

“The acquisition of Domaine Curry, a female- and Black-founded wine brand with a successful track record for entrepreneurship, storytelling and community, provides an opportunity for us to partner with Ayesha and Sydel to build a uniquely positioned luxury wine and culturally relevant lifestyle brand,” Bukky Ekundayo, vice president and general manager of The Prisoner Wine Company, said in the release.

The Prisoner Wine Company, located on the Highway 29 in Napa Valley, released its first wine two decades ago, which it describes as “a complex blend of some of California’s best and most unusual grape varieties.”