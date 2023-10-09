Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed a law outlawing hidden charges on purchases such as hotel stays and concert tickets.

Senate Bill 478, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, in partnership with Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, aims to reveal the full cost of products or services up front.

“With the governor’s signing of this historic bill, we can finally take aim at dishonest junk fees that are tacked onto seemingly everything — from online concert tickets to hotel reservations,” Dodd in his office’s announcement. “Now we can put the consumer first and create a level playing field for those businesses that advertise the real price, up front. I appreciate everyone who worked to end these dishonest charges that boost corporate profits at the expense of those who can least afford it.”

Dodd’s office noted that President Biden called out so-called “junk fees” in this year’s State of the Union address. The legislator’s team noted a Consumer Reports finding that 85% of Americans have paid hidden fees totaling $28 billion per year.

SB 478 expands on the White House proposal and puts the Golden State at the forefront of banning these secretive fees, regardless of industry sector. The law prohibits the practice of advertising a certain price then adding mandatory charges that are controlled by the business.

Companies that fail to comply with the new rules could be subject to financial penalties.

Bonta said in a statement that hidden fees prevent consumers from knowing how much they will be charged and that SB 478 is the “most effective piece of legislation in the nation to tackle this problem.”

“They cost Americans tens of billions of dollars each year,” the attorney general said. “They hit families who are just trying to make ends meet the hardest. And, because a growing list of websites, apps, and brick-and-mortar businesses are using them, they penalize companies that are upfront and transparent with their prices.”

Skinner said in the news release, “The days of bait-and-switch pricing practices are over.”