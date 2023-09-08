– Opt into a debt consolidation loan, which are often offered at lower rates than credit cards

– If debt involves multiple accounts, pay off the card with the highest rate first

– Find a strategy that involves paying more than the minimum as card issuers often set billing payments at only 2%

Napa Bookmine owner Naomi Chamblin said she’s not surprised to learn Americans have mounted a jaw-dropping $1 trillion in credit card debt.

She’s done the reading and seen the evidence.

Chamblin, who just opened a cafe at her new Second Street location in downtown Napa, has noticed the majority of sales there and at the St. Helena Public Market location consists of credit card receipts.

The bookstore owner can also tell by how much each sale costs based on having to pay the “swipe fees” charged to merchants. On a “good day” — considered one with sales tallying $3,000 — up to $200 goes to those credit card companies.

“With that, I could pay for a whole other person (to work here),” she said.

Chamblin expected the absence of cash during the pandemic would eventually make way for more of the greenbacks once Covid-19 subsided. But instead, the trend was prolonged, prompting North Bay wealth advisers, economists and retailing advocates to sound alarm bells.

“Between 2020 and 2022, we saw very little cash. I took that to be germs, but now it surprises me when they do (pay with cash). I now assume they will pay with a credit card,” Chamblin said.

The retailer understands the convenience and the freewheeling idea of not having the limit of cash on hand, especially since “people are struggling.” But she admits to wishing more customers used cash.

“I’d love it if they did pay with cash because it costs so much (for me),” she said.

Janeen Murray is the director of the local retailing advocacy group Sonoma County GoLocal. She said credit card transactions make up an ongoing cycle that hurts both the merchant and the consumer.

“It’s one of our disconnects. Cash is not a bad thing. American families are paying more because businesses are paying more,” she said.

With the growing popularity of buying online such as on Amazon.com “predominantly by credit cards,” it’s tough to educate the public on the benefits of using cash. And Murray has done the research, reciting a statistic from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance that American banks charge at rates “seven times higher” than Europe’s. The nonprofit organization provides solutions for sustainable community development.

According to Forbes, the average credit card processing fee starts at 1.5%. And that’s just to the merchant. Consumers may pay average interest rates of 12%–22% on carried balances.

This money is taken out of the local communities, economists point out.

“If they’re paying 22.5%, it means they’re not paying for something else,” Sonoma State University economics professor Robert Eyler said. He said dollars going toward interest payments at out of town banks are unable to find their way back to area retailers and restaurants and other businesses.

Many consumers are relying on their credit cards and living beyond their means, carrying balances over the long term.

According to a GOBankingRates survey unveiled in June 2022, nearly half of Americans said they need credit cards to cover living expenses, with Gen Zers (61%) and millennials (53%) leading the pack among generations.

Overall, 30% of Americans have between $1,001 and $5,000 in credit card debt. Half that percentage (equaling about 14 million Americans) have more than $10,000 in credit card debt.

A third of the population believes it will take more than two years to pay off their credit card, while 15% have maintained that debt for at least 15 years.

With that, a Well Kept Wallet study from the personal finance website revealed that the average Californian has high debt anxiety at a threshold of $23,818, higher than the national average of $22,514. This is calculated at the point where people feel “chronically stressed.”

JDH Wealth Adviser and Managing Partner Matt Delaney said he believes debt is more than an accessibility issue. The Santa Rosa financial adviser wrote a book titled “How to Make Good Debt Decisions.”

Here’s a statistic from debt.org highlighted in chapter 3: “Having debt is also a mental burden. In fact, research shows that credit card debt is the strongest predictor of mental stress. Roughly 40% of Americans with credit card debt said it hurt their happiness.”

Delaney insisted breaking the chain of debt will require outreach to younger consumers.

“How do we get younger generations to understand compound interest? This is part of the problem. We’ve got interest rates at 18%,” he said, adding his teachings extend from his office to his home. “My kids rarely see me use a credit card. But trying to get people to budget is like pulling teeth.”

