In line with the Bay Area trends, North Bay real estate listings closed the door on 2022 with an over 20-year low, according to Compass data.

Sonoma County saw 5,305 new listings in 2022, cut by almost half of those recorded in 2008 (9,094), which represents a recession year. For the same two-year comparison, Napa County reported 1,446, declining by more than 1,000 on the market considered hot in terms of holding its value. Historically, Marin County also showed 1,262 fewer homes for sale last year.

“No one wants to give up their 3% rate and move,” Compass Healdsburg Realtor Carol Lexa said, referring to interest rates now running over double that. The real estate industry labels the trend “mortgage lock in,” a factor contributing to heavy demand exacerbated by lessened supply that prompts prices to surge.

Overbidding has become a common catch word in real estate, with dedicated, prospective buyers showing over time that they’re willing to pay over asking price. The trend has accelerated in the last few years since the pandemic took hold. In May 2020, 25% of the offers were over the listing price. Three years later, 55% of the bids were over.

That demand comes with a high price tag for such a desirable place to establish roots. For highest home sales to date this year, Napa Valley’s St. Helena came out on top with one home selling for $17.9 million, followed by its county seat, with a home in Napa going for $13.7 million. Sonoma County’s rural haven, Kenwood, recorded a sale for $11.7 million — a stark jump from its median sales price of $2.9 million.

“Home sellers are reluctant to put their houses on the market,” California Association of Realtors economist Oscar Wei told the Business Journal. “At the same time, we’ve always had inventory supply that is not keeping up with the demand.”

Listings are low all over California and across the nation, insiders have indicated.

Therefore, home sales are fewer in numbers by about 20%, Wei estimated.

The hefty price tag on what few homes are available has pushed some into the rental market, which experienced an over 10% growth in 2022. That surge has lessened this year to about half that much as of May, he added.

“The bottom line is, we need new housing,” Wei said, echoing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s clarion call for local jurisdictions to make construction happen. “We have more and more people not able to buy and move into the rental market. But it doesn’t mean rents are necessarily cheap either.”

Sonoma County knows the pain, owning the distinction of a housing shortage of about 38,000 units to provide adequate shelter for its residents.

The challenge is one seen in many areas around the state.

“It’s tough. The cost of living is already high here,” he said.

The quandary has led some people to forego buying and renting. Instead, they’re opting to move back in with parents or stack the occupancy.

When things get excruciatingly bad, Wei anticipates an “out migration” of people leaving California. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 107,546 residents moved to Texas in 2021. That same year, nearly 70,000 took off to Arizona.

Still, home sales in the North Bay are still happening as the demand refuses to subside.

Coldwell Banker Santa Rosa real estate agent, Karen Grotte, said seven offers were submitted on a home this week in Oakmont, where the Santa Rosa development’s median sales price runs $729,000. She also sold a home in May on Calaveras Road in Bennett Valley that came with 11 offers.

“And it was not underpriced,” said the current board president of the North Bay Association of Realtors. “We’re still seeing people looking for second homes. The luxury market, in the $1.5 (million) to $2 (million) range, is taking a little longer.”

But for the most part, the heavy demand has forced the average days on the market to plunge in 3 ½-year period, from a high mark of 88 days in January 2020 to 40 in May 2023, according to the Compass analysis. (“Days on market” applies to the time span when the buyer releases the contingencies on the sale.)

