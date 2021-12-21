Omicron surge could hit some parts of California much harder than others

With omicron spreading across the United States with stunning speed, California officials and experts are trying to game how the highly infectious variant of the coronavirus will spread through the state and exactly what the response should be to the threat.

There remains much unknown about omicron, but experts say it has the potential to overwhelm hospitals, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates. It's also possible that parts of highly vaccinated coastal California might be able to withstand the variant better than inland areas, which have struggled with getting residents inoculated as well as promoting mask wearing in indoor public places.

The San Francisco Bay Area has some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, and officials there believe that could help slow omicron. By contrast, experts are especially nervous about places with low vaccination rates, like the Inland Empire and San Joaquin Valley. L.A. and Orange counties, whose vaccination rates are somewhere in between, may see an impact that falls in the middle.

One possibility is that the Bay Area will see a relatively small jump in hospitalizations; L.A. County, a medium jump and the Central Valley the highest jump, said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious diseases expert at UC San Francisco.

That pattern would be similar to this year's delta surge, where the San Joaquin Valley's peak summer hospitalization rate was twice as worse as Southern California's and nearly three times as bad as the Bay Area's. The San Joaquin Valley's hospitals have been overwhelmed since the delta surge began; the Bay Area's hospitals have not sounded similar alarms.

While omicron is expected to result in more breakthrough infections among vaccinated people compared to earlier variants — making them more vulnerable to being contagious and suffering mild symptoms — it's likely that they will largely still be protected against severe illness and death. It's unvaccinated people who will still be at highest risk for requiring hospitalization and dying.

Even before omicron, places like Fresno County during its delta surge was seeking help from L.A. County to transfer patients there, underscoring the Central Valley's vulnerability, Chin-Hong said. A key problem with omicron is that it may have a higher chance of reinfecting people who previously survived a coronavirus infection but still haven't been vaccinated.

With omicron, "natural [infection] alone doesn't seem to protect you as well," Chin-Hong said. "The Central Valley has always been hit so hard by a lot of waves," and given its relative lack of vaccination uptake, "that's going to give them less insurance for what's coming up."

But places with relatively more staffed hospital beds and higher vaccination rates will be better equipped to handle more COVID-19 patients. Chin-Hong said the Bay Area might be sufficiently equipped to handle an omicron surge, "given high vaccination rates, increasing booster rates — at least in the older population — and acceptance of kid vaccines and adolescents generally high."

In San Francisco and Santa Clara County, 87% of residents of all ages have received at least one dose of vaccine; better than the rates for L.A. and Orange counties, which is 75%; and far ahead of the the Inland Empire and the Central Valley, where the rate is 59% in San Bernardino County and 56% in Kern County, home to Bakersfield.

There are also regional differences in uptake of vaccines among those age 5 to 11. In San Francisco, 45% of children in this age group have received at least one dose of vaccine, compared to 21% in L.A. County and 10% in San Bernardino County.

Those rates of vaccination are a likely explanation for existing COVID-19 hospitalization rates. For every 100,000 residents, the Bay Area has 5 people hospitalized with COVID-19, while Orange County's rate is 6, L.A. County's is 7, and Ventura County's is 9. By contrast, Riverside County's rate is 13, Fresno County's is 18 and San Bernardino County's is 19. Some experts say it's concerning when the rate is 5 or greater.

Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the UC San Francisco Department of Medicine, said even if Omicron tends to produce less severe disease, a much higher rate of transmission could still lead to far more people sick than would be expected for earlier variants, and still result in overwhelmed hospitals. If omicron is, for example, 30% less severe, but new cases go up by five times, "that's still awful, [with] far more hospitalizations & deaths than comparable Delta surge," Wachter wrote.

Wachter recounted a friend in New York City who had COVID-19 last year, had received three shots of an mRNA vaccine, and went to a holiday party where people were required to be vaccinated, but masks were not required. He tested positive over the weekend, but his symptoms were not serious.