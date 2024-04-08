Poppy Bank’s parent company has withdrawn its request seeking to purchase up to a quarter of Summit State Bank.

Summit State Bank CEO and President Brian Reed made the announcement Monday after the Santa Rosa-based, publicly-traded financial institution learned of Poppy’s decision in a Federal Reserve filing March 29.

Big Poppy Holding, Inc., which oversees the privately-owned bank also headquartered in Santa Rosa, filed a legal notice with the Fed’s San Francisco offices last July as it was attempting to buy nearly a quarter (24.99%) in common stock.

At that time, Reed expressed concerns about Poppy’s move, arguing it would reduce competition in the market.

Poppy Bank has bought Summit State Bank’s stock on occasion. But as a general banking rule, accumulating an ownership stake over 5% requires notification to the Federal Reserve.

“We withdrew our application because we have so many good things going. It wasn’t worth it going forward,” Poppy Bank CEO Khalid Acheckzai said .

He was referring to both his bank’s commitment to its strategic initiatives that involves a bank expansion as well as an observation Summit State Bank’s quarterly reports showed “underperforming“ results.

The last Summit State Bank results for 2023 showed a drop in earnings compared to the previous year. Last year, net income was $10.82 million, in contrast to $16.96 million in 2022.

Poppy Bank’s net income last year was $54 million, down 9% in pretax income, Acheckzai said.

Last month, the Sonoma County bank announced it had gained regulatory approvals on opening 13 additional branches in primarily Southern California. Founded in 2004, it operates nine branches in the North Bay. It has $6 billion in assets.

Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and operates five Sonoma County locations, one of which houses administrative and loan offices. It manages over $1 billion in assets.